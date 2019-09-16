Netflix snags 'Seinfeld' after losing key sitcoms as streaming wars heat up

All 180 episodes of "Seinfeld" are coming to Netflix, the streaming platform announced Monday after striking a deal with Sony Pictures Television.

The move is the latest in the intensifying streaming wars as platforms and legacy media companies jockey for the rights to popular shows, and is a major comeback for Netflix after the company lost the streaming rights to shows like "Friends" and "The Office."

Netflix will hold the global streaming rights to "Seinfeld" for five years starting in 2021, according to the Los Angeles Times, which first reported the deal. The contract will commence once Hulu's contract ends with Sony in June of that year.