Nike won its first 'outstanding commercial' Emmy in 17 years for an ad featuring Colin Kaepernick

One year after the Nike "Dream Crazy" campaign featuring former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick brought about controversy, the shoemaker's ad was named "outstanding commercial" at Sunday's Creative Arts Emmy Awards. It's the first time Nike has taken home the award since 2002.
The ad told viewers to "dream crazy," in addition to Nike's well-known slogan "just do it." Other prominent athletes, including Serena Williams and LeBron James, were featured as well.
The commercial came two years after Kaepernick chose not to stand for the national anthem during an NFL preseason game in 2016 to protest racial injustice. As Kaepernick continued to protest throughout the 2016 season, the controversy grew and was linked to falling television ratings for the NFL.
When the commercial was revealed in September 2018, Nike shares took a hit. The stock closed the day after the ad's release down roughly 3.2%.
The hashtag #NikeBoycott was also trending on Twitter and some customers took to burning their Nike shoes to show their outrage.
Even President Trump weighed in on the ad, tweeting that Nike was "getting absolutely killed with anger and boycotts."
But in the days after the commercial's release, Nike's online sales surged.
The campaign wasn't the last socially or politically-charged campaign Nike has been involved in. Last week, the NBA's Toronto Raptors revealed a new team-branded Nike Pro Hijab on Twitter.
"Inspired by those brave enough to change the game," the tweet said.
@Raptors: Inspired by those brave enough to change the game. The Toronto Raptors Nike Pro Hijab is available now. #WeTheNorth
Nike did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment on the Emmy win.