An oil price risk premium is back after drone strikes in Saudi Arabia wipe out 5% of global supply

The trucking industry is worth hundreds of billions of dollars per year. Uber is going after this market with Uber Freight, an online platform that matches truckers with...Technologyread more
Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday.Marketsread more
Trump said oil would be released if needed to keep the market well supplied and he would expedite the approval of pipelines in Texas and other states.Marketsread more
Saudi Aramco is aiming to restore by Monday about a third of its crude output that was disrupted after drone attacks on two key oil facilities, The Wall Street Journal...Marketsread more
Apple's new iPhones can still send texts, download apps, and make video calls, but the company spends a lot of time and effort marketing its new phones as powerful photography...Technologyread more
Some U.S. manufacturers say tariffs, if targeted, will help address longstanding unfair trade practices like intellectual property theft.Traderead more
Supporters of a $15 minimum wage ballot initiative in Florida argue the state's inflation-tied pay hikes have not gone far enough.2020 Electionsread more
Saudi Arabia shut down half its oil production Saturday after drone strikes hit the world's largest oil processing facility in an attack claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels.Politicsread more
Trusii's hydrogen water machines were supposed to help users with their health problems, but customers claim the company is involved in a giant scam.Technologyread more
The decoupling of the world's two weightiest economies seems as inescapable as its extent and global impact remains incalculable.Politicsread more
BlackBerry has reinvented itself to become a leader in securing mobile communications and in embedded communications. Next year it plans to roll out new products. CEO John...Evolveread more
Drone attacks on two critical production facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend have boosted concerns about supply security in the Middle East and raised the risk premium in the global crude market, according to several energy market analysts.
Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production — or 50% of the kingdom's oil output. That's more than 5% of global daily oil production.
International benchmark Brent crude surged by as much as 19.5% to reach $71.95 per barrel on Monday, the biggest intra-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed by as much as 15% to $63.34, the biggest intra-day percentage gain since June 1998.
Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said in a research note published Sunday that the drone strikes were a "historically large disruption on critical oil infrastructure."
"These events represent a sharp escalation in threats to global supply with risks of further attacks," he added.
Oil prices came off their peaks after President Donald Trump authorized the use of the country's emergency stockpile to ensure stable supply.
Brent crude futures traded at around $65.32 on Monday morning, up around 8.5%, while WTI futures stood at around $59.13, up almost 7.8%.
Saudi Aramco reportedly aims to restore about a third of its output, or 2 million barrels, by Monday. The country's national oil company has 35-40 days of supply to meet contractual obligations, according to a source close to the matter.
In the absence of official comments on the timeline and scale of production losses, Goldman Sach's Currie said it was "difficult" to predict the magnitude of a price rally over the coming weeks.
Nonetheless, he sought to provide a rough first estimate of possible outcomes for crude futures.
A very short outage of approximately one week would most likely result in a price impact of $3 to $5 a barrel, Currie said.
In the event of an outage at current levels of two to six weeks, the U.S. investment bank said it expected the price move would be between $5 and $14 a barrel.
"Should the current level of outage be announced to last for more than six weeks, we expect Brent prices to quickly rally above $75 (a barrel), a level at which we believe an SPR release would likely be implemented, large enough to balance such a deficit for several months and cap prices at such levels," Currie said.
The Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) is an emergency reserve of petroleum oil constantly added to in order to prevent a total depletion of crude during unstable times. It is managed by the U.S. Department of Energy.
"An extreme net outage of a 4 million barrels per day for more than three months would likely bring prices above $75 (a barrel) to trigger both large shale supply and demand responses," Currie said.
The scale of the oil strikes "will encourage markets to re-examine the need for considering an oil geopolitical risk premium," analysts at risk consultancy Eurasia Group said in a research note published Saturday.
"A small $2-$3 premium would emerge if the damage appears to be an issue that can be resolved quickly, and $10 if the damage to Aramco's facilities is significant leasing to prolonged supply outages," they added.
Prior to the weekend attack, the oil market was focused on supply surpluses as well as slowing global growth concerns amid the U.S.-China trade dispute.
Just last week, both OPEC and the International Energy Agency (IEA) said oil markets could end up with a surplus in 2020, despite an agreement by OPEC and its allies to limit supplies.
Jason Gammel, energy analyst at Jefferies, said in a research note published Sunday that the oil strikes constituted an "unprecedented threat to supply."
"The risk of wider conflict in the region, including a Saudi or U.S. response, will likely raise the political risk premium on crude prices by $5-10 (a barrel)."
"In a worst-case scenario that resulted in a shutdown of oil transport through the Straits of Hormuz, oil prices could push through $100 (a barrel). We think this outcome is highly unlikely however, not least because important Iranian allies like the Chinese would be hit hard," Gammel said.
— CNBC's Huileng Tan contributed to this report.