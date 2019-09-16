An oil price risk premium is back after drone strikes in Saudi Arabia wipe out 5% of global supply

Smoke billows from an Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq after drone attacks sparked fires at two Saudi Aramco oil facilities.

Drone attacks on two critical production facilities in Saudi Arabia over the weekend have boosted concerns about supply security in the Middle East and raised the risk premium in the global crude market, according to several energy market analysts.

Drone strikes attacked an oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field on Saturday, knocking out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production — or 50% of the kingdom's oil output. That's more than 5% of global daily oil production.

International benchmark Brent crude surged by as much as 19.5% to reach $71.95 per barrel on Monday, the biggest intra-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures climbed by as much as 15% to $63.34, the biggest intra-day percentage gain since June 1998.

Jeff Currie, head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, said in a research note published Sunday that the drone strikes were a "historically large disruption on critical oil infrastructure."

"These events represent a sharp escalation in threats to global supply with risks of further attacks," he added.

Oil prices came off their peaks after President Donald Trump authorized the use of the country's emergency stockpile to ensure stable supply.

Brent crude futures traded at around $65.32 on Monday morning, up around 8.5%, while WTI futures stood at around $59.13, up almost 7.8%.