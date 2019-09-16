Oil stocks in Asia Pacific surge as drone attacks disrupt Saudi production

An Aramco oil facility at the edge of the Saudi capital Riyadh.

Stocks of oil companies across Asia Pacific jumped Monday morning, following drone attacks over the weekend that knocked out about half of Saudi Arabia's daily crude production.

In Australia, shares of Beach Energy surged 7.37% while Santos gained 4.06% and Woodside Petroleum jumped 5.01%.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Chinese oil titan Petrochina also soared 5.69% while CNOOC skyrocketed 6.39%. South Korea's S-Oil added 2.31%.

The moves came amid a spike in crude prices, as international benchmark Brent Crude futures surged 9.96% to $66.22 per barrel and U.S. crude futures jumped 8.93% to $59.75 per barrel. Earlier on Monday, Brent spiked beyond 19% to $71.95 a barrel, while U.S. crude jumped more than 15% to a session high of $63.34 a barrel.

Over the weekend, drone attacks hit the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil production facilities in Abqaiq and Khurais claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels. That knocked out 5.7 million barrels of daily crude production — or 50% of the kingdom's oil output. That's more than 5% of global daily oil production.

Abqaiq is the world's largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant with a processing capacity of more than 7 million barrels per day.

National oil company Saudi Aramco is attempting to restore about a third of its crude output by Monday following the attacks, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.