How Adam Rippon stays productive on a 'scary' small amount of sleep

Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon is not a morning person.

"I would much rather never [wake up early]," Rippon tells CNBC Make It.

Instead, he finds that he's able to thrive and get a lot done late at night.

Although that often means skimping on sleep or pulling an all-nighter, thanks to a flexible schedule a reliable skincare routine, Rippon has found ways to make it work over the course of his career.

"It's scary how little sleep I can get and still look like a human being," he says at an event in New York City promoting the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card.

Growing up, Rippon recalls having to wake up extremely early to squeeze in hours of figure skating practice before school.

"When I first started training, my mom had a key to the rink, that's how early we'd get in," he says.

Later, when Rippon was preparing for the 2018 Winter Olympics (where he took home a bronze medal) he was able to switch his training schedule to the middle of the day. But those early morning wake-up calls still haunt him.

"Maybe my body is rejecting the idea [of waking up early], I know my mind does," he says.

These days, Rippon has retired from skating and is focusing on personal projects, including a book out in October and a YouTube channel. His day starts whenever he stops hitting snooze, which is usually at 8 or 9 a.m.

"If you're in the double-digits, you're taking it too far," he says.

When he wakes up, the first thing Rippon does is check his phone to read the news on Twitter and check out Instagram.