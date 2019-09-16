This key tax deadline is today. How to make sure you don't botch it

Hero Images | Getty Images

Got some side income? Run a business? You're facing a tax deadline today. Individuals who pay the Internal Revenue Service every quarter must make their third payment for 2019 by Sept. 16. The other deadlines for this year are April 15, June 17 and Jan. 15, 2020. Taxpayers hoping to avoid an underpayment penalty from the IRS must pay at least 90% of taxes owed for a given year — or 100% of the liability from the prior year. If your adjusted gross income on that year's return exceeded $150,000, then you're on the hook for 110% of the tax liability.

Though most 9-to-5 employees have these taxes withheld from each paycheck throughout the year, business owners and others who pay quarterly must hash out their estimated income and calculate what their tax load will be. "When you calculate estimated tax, you come up for the estimate for the whole year and back out any withholding," said Lisa Featherngill, CPA and member of the American Institute of CPAs' personal financial planning committee. "Then you want to make sure that three-quarters of what will be due is paid through September," she said.

Income quirks

Unexpected sources of income can easily throw off taxpayers' estimates, which is why they need to work closely with their accountant to figure out what they owe. Take a year-end bonus. Even if you were to withhold taxes from your wages throughout the year, your holiday bonus may not be correctly withheld. The IRS gives companies two options for dealing with employee bonuses. They can withhold at a flat rate of 22% or they can fold the bonus into regular wages and withhold taxes from a worker's full compensation.

"If the withholding on the bonus isn't at the full rate, and you're in a higher tax bracket, you will most likely owe taxes on that," said Featherngill. Here's another tax surprise: your mutual fund in a taxable account. These funds tend to distribute capital gains from selling underlying investments during the fourth quarter. Your quarterly tax payments must factor in the resulting tax liability.

Paying what you owe