Three options strategies for the week: September 16, 2019

An oil processing facility at Abqaiq and the nearby Khurais oil field was attacked on Saturday.Marketsread more
"There is reason to believe that we know the culprit," Trump said in a post on Twitter.Politicsread more
Stocks fell on Monday amid fears that a surge in oil prices following an attack in Saudi Arabia could slow down global economic growth.Marketsread more
President Donald Trump signaled Iran is not telling the truth about the drone attacks on Saudi Arabia's largest oil facilities.Oilread more
An extended Saudi oil outage could push Brent crude prices north of $75 per barrel, Goldman Sachs warned clients.Marketsread more
As investors worry about oil supply, airline and cruise ship stocks are getting hit on Monday, while some energy stocks are shooting upward.Marketsread more
Consumers in the U.S. prefer Apple's more expensive models, while the standard iPhone 11 appears to be more attractive to buyers in China, according to Kuo.Technologyread more
The Times updated an article detailing a previously unreported accusation against Justice Kavanaugh from when he was a Yale University student, noting that "the female student...Politicsread more
The U.S. faces less oil-shortage risk after weekend strikes on Saudi facilities because America has been aggressively developing its own domestic resources in recent years,...Oilread more
Purdue's board approved the much-anticipated bankruptcy filing, days after reaching a tentative deal to settle some 2,000 opioid lawsuits.Health and Scienceread more
Brent crude surged by as much as 19.5% to reach $71.95 per barrel on Monday, the biggest intra-day jump since the Gulf War in 1991.Oilread more
The "Options Action" traders share three options trading strategies to kick off the week.
Michael Khouw and Carter Worth broke down a call spread in the 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF.
Dan Nathan illustrated a call calendar in Alphabet.
Mike Khouw also looked at a call spread risk reversal in Fedex.
Trader disclosures: Dan Nathan is Long EA Sept call calendar. DIS Sept call calendar. EEM Oct put spread. XLF Oct put spread. XRT Oct put spread. Mike Khouw is long HAL.