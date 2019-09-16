What we know about GM's all-electric pickup truck that could save Detroit plant from closing

General Motors assembly workers picket outside the General Motors Powertrain Flint Engine plant during the United Auto Workers (UAW) national strike in Flint, Michigan, U.S., September 16, 2019. Rebecca Cook | Reuters

As part of its initial settlement offer for the United Auto Workers Union, General Motors said it would build an all-new battery-electric pickup at a plant in Detroit the company planned to close. While the UAW has rejected the offer and sent roughly 48,000 of its workers out on strike, the EV truck is widely expected to remain part of an eventual settlement. Building the truck and saving jobs at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant is one of the concessions the company is willing to give.

GM's communications director Tony Cervone said he could offer "no details" about the planned battery-electric pickup but, since CNBC first reported that the truck was in development last winter, some specifics have begun to leak out. The new model will go into production in 2021, "most likely" as a 2022 model-year offering, said Sam Fiorani, head of global vehicle forecasting at industry market research firm AutoForecast Solutions. That's about the same time rival Ford will introduce its own all-electric truck, he said. It's a full year behind Rivian, the suburban Detroit- based start-up that plans to build its own electric pickup. Tesla has also confirmed plans for an electric pickup, CEO Elon Musk saying earlier this month a production version will "most likely" debut in November.

Demonstrators hold signs reading "UAW On Strike" during a United Auto Workers (UAW) strike outside the General Motors Co. Hamtramck assembly plant in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., on Monday Sept. 16, 2019. Anthony Lanzilote | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Rivian's R1T is sized somewhere between the midsize Chevrolet Colorado and full-size Chevy Silverado trucks. Its motors will make "close to 800 horsepower," the company has said. That will allow it to tow up to 11,000 pounds, and its 180 kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery will deliver over 400 miles range. By comparison, Fiorani said he expects the Chevy truck will be "even bigger," along the lines of the gas-powered Chevrolet Silverado. "You have to expect its towing capacity would be more like the Silverado, in excess of 11,000 pounds," he added, while predicting Chevy's EV pickup would offer similar range to Rivian's R1T. Whether the new truck will get a name linking it to the Silverado line or opt for something new is uncertain. Chevy has opted for names highlighting the battery-based technology in its first two electric models, the plug-in hybrid Volt and all-electric Bolt.