YouTube and Facebook have an illegal steroid problem, according to new report

Google-owned YouTube and Facebook make it easy for prospective steroid users, especially teens and young adults, to buy steroids and other drugs that enhance performance and appearance, according to a new study by two non-profits, the Taylor Hooton Foundation and Digital Citizens Alliance.

After some simple searches for steroids, researchers were quickly linked to numerous suggested YouTube videos that either showed who to call to buy steroids, complete with a WhatsApp contact number, and how to use them.

From there, to demonstrate how easy it is to then procure these drugs, the organizations bought and tested appearance- and performance-enhancing drugs, or APEDs, directly from a link on one Facebook page that had been set up as an online marketplace for APEDs and steroids. They found further suggestions and ads linking to dealers are increasingly surfacing in content, especially bodybuilding or fitness model content on platforms like Facebook and Instagram. In a survey of people who have used steroids, they also found that more than half of people who use them are now turning to steroids simply to improve their appearance, not excel at sports.

YouTube and Facebook have been under fire for airing extremist content and political misinformation, and have been taking well-publicized measures to combat these problems on their platforms. They also have longstanding programs devoted to policing other social ills like cocaine or heroin use and child pornography. But steroids and APEDs are still a blind spot, the researchers concluded, and are especially problematic because these drugs cause major health problems and are being touted alongside fitness models and athletes who are popular among teenagers.

A YouTube spokesperson told CNBC that it has removed 90,000 videos categorized as "harmful or dangerous" between April and June of this year, a category that includes steroid use and myriad other risky activities that could result in injury.

"When developing our policies we work alongside experts – psychologists, pediatricians, emergency room doctors, and more – to make sure we are drawing the line in the right place," the spokesperson said via email. YouTube's terms of service allows for documentary-style postings that can include depictions of people using drugs, however, an area with lots of gray area when it comes to showing people using illegal steroids or unprescribed drugs like human growth hormone, for instance.

A Facebook spokesperson said, "Our Community Standards make it very clear that buying, selling or trading drugs, which include steroids, is not allowed anywhere on Pages, in advertising, or anywhere else on Facebook. We remove any content that violates these policies as we become of aware of its presence."