Boeing values China's aircraft business at almost $3 trillion over the next two decades

Boeing Dreamliner 787 Air China planes sit on the production line at the company's final assembly facility in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Boeing has claimed that growing Chinese demand for planes will generate almost $3 trillion worth of industry business over the next two decades.

In its latest market outlook, the U.S. plane maker predicts China will soon become the world's largest aviation market and will need 8,090 new planes by 2038. Boeing believes within a decade that one-in-five airline passengers will be Chinese.

The figure would equate to $1.3 trillion in current list prices. Boeing said associated services to maintain fleets would be even larger at $1.6 trillion, meaning almost $3 trillion worth of business could be up for grabs.

Boeing has said passenger traffic within China is tipped to grow at more than 6% a year until 2038 and China's middle class is expected to double in size within a decade.

While domestic flights are predicted to provide the lion's share of growth, outward bound international travel will also increase.

"An expanding middle class, significant investment in infrastructure, and advanced technologies that make airplanes more capable and efficient, continue to drive tremendous demand for air travel," said Randy Tinseth, vice president of commercial marketing for Boeing said in a statement Tuesday.

China's need for new and replacement planes between now and 2038 are broken down by Boeing's analysts into 5,960 single-aisle jets, 1,780 widebody planes, 230 freighters, and 120 regional jets.