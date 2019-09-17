Before his historic promotion to the SNL stage, Bowen Yang was voted 'most likely to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live' in high school

With his promotion from show writer to series regular, Bowen Yang made history as "Saturday Night Live's" only Asian American cast member in the sketch comedy show's season 45 ensemble. He is also the first Chinese American comedian in SNL history.

It's an achievement his high school classmates could have predicted.

After the announcement, the 29-year-old comedian's high school shared that Yang was named "most likely to be a cast member on Saturday Night Live" for its senior superlatives over a decade ago. "The class of 2008 knew this day would come," the tweet from Smoky Hill High School, in Yang's hometown of Denver, reads.

Yang joined SNL as a writer in 2018 and made his on-screen debut earlier this year in an episode hosted by Sandra Oh. In the skit, Yang plays North Korean leader Kim Jong-un with Oh as his translator.

The comedian previously told NPR that Oh actually inspired his early career path. First, he studied chemistry at New York University and thought he would become a doctor like Oh's "Grey's Anatomy" character Dr. Christina Yang. But later on, he realized he was more inspired by her acting chops, which led him to pursue comedy.