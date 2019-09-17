Cramer's lightning round: Managed care stock fears could be 'overdone'

Skip Navigation
Top Stories
Top Stories

How Boeing 737 Max grounding hurts its most-loyal...

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...

Airlinesread more

Fed expected to cut rates and Powell may have hard time appeasing...

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Pelosi talks to Jim Cramer about Trump tariffs, trade war with...

Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.

Politicsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

Biden, Warren separate themselves from the 2020 Dem pack in new...

In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party's series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%,...

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks rise slightly ahead of the Fed's decision on interest...

Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but gains were capped as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

US Marketsread more

Top Air Force general says he hasn't been told to send bombers to...

The U.S. Air Force's top general says he hasn't received direction to send additional bombers to the Middle East after what is believed to be Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian...

Defenseread more

Facebook's secret project to replace the smartphone with glasses

Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses code-named 'Orion', people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Technologyread more

Pelosi to Cramer: No need to reinvent health care — just improve...

"I believe the path to 'health care for all' is a path following the lead of the Affordable Care Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Jim Cramer.

Health and Scienceread more

Chewy shares slide despite narrower-than-expected second quarter...

The pet food and product retailer posted net sales of $1.15 billion, topping estimates of $1.13 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.

Retailread more

Juul sales halted on Chinese websites just days after launch

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.'s sales have been halted on two websites in China, just days after it launched in the world's biggest tobacco market.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Department store stocks fall amid rising oil prices, consumer...

Investors might be wary that gasoline prices will continue to rise, and are looking to take back profits by selling off shares.

Retailread more

Mad Money

Cramer's lightning round: Managed care stock fears could be 'overdone'

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Centene Corp.: "I'm beginning to believe that the worries about managed care stocks are overdone and you've got to do some buying and [CEO Michael] Neidorff's doing a good job."

Lannett Co.: "I think you've got enough. If anything I would be [taking some] off the table."

Fastly: "I actually want to ... throw a little switcheroo at you. If Nvidia can merge with Mellanox, you'd have the ultimate-edge computing company and that's the one I want you to own."

Korn Ferry: "Let me look into it. That is shocking to me that stock's down."

WATCH: Cramer's lightning round

VIDEO3:2603:26
Cramer's lightning round: Managed care stock fears could be 'overdone'
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.

