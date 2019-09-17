Cramer's lightning round: Managed care stock fears could be 'overdone'

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...Airlinesread more
The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.Politicsread more
Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.Marketsread more
In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party's series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%,...2020 Electionsread more
Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but gains were capped as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.US Marketsread more
The U.S. Air Force's top general says he hasn't received direction to send additional bombers to the Middle East after what is believed to be Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian...Defenseread more
Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses code-named 'Orion', people familiar with the matter told CNBC.Technologyread more
"I believe the path to 'health care for all' is a path following the lead of the Affordable Care Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Jim Cramer.Health and Scienceread more
The pet food and product retailer posted net sales of $1.15 billion, topping estimates of $1.13 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.Retailread more
E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.'s sales have been halted on two websites in China, just days after it launched in the world's biggest tobacco market.Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more
Centene Corp.: "I'm beginning to believe that the worries about managed care stocks are overdone and you've got to do some buying and [CEO Michael] Neidorff's doing a good job."
Lannett Co.: "I think you've got enough. If anything I would be [taking some] off the table."
Fastly: "I actually want to ... throw a little switcheroo at you. If Nvidia can merge with Mellanox, you'd have the ultimate-edge computing company and that's the one I want you to own."
Korn Ferry: "Let me look into it. That is shocking to me that stock's down."
Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Nvidia.
