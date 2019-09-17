US futures point to slightly lower open

Chinese officials are expected to be in Washington this week to hold consultations with the U.S. ahead of high-level trade talks in October.World Economyread more
Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.Energyread more
President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.Marketsread more
The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.Powering the Futureread more
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.Marketsread more
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...Oilread more
After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.Technologyread more
"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...Politicsread more
Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.ETF Edgeread more
"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more
Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.The Fedread more
U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower Tuesday morning.
At around 2:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 43 points, indicating a negative open of more than 41 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.
Wall Street ended mostly lower on Monday amid ongoing fears over a potential increase in oil prices, after drone strikes in Saudi Arabia. U.S. President Trump said he is not in a rush to respond to the attacks.
Meanwhile, investors start to shift their focus to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, starting Tuesday. There's uncertainty among market players about what the central bank will do. The recent increase in energy prices led some investors to believe that the Fed isn't in such a hurry to cut interest rates, CNBC reported.
Investors will be looking ahead to a new Biz leaders survey, due at 08:30 a.m. ET; industrial production numbers will be out at 09:15 a.m.; and the housing market index due at 10:00 a.m. ET.
On the earnings front, Cracker Barrel, Adobe and FedEx will be reporting Tuesday.