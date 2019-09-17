US futures point to slightly lower open

Skip Navigation
China says 'vice ministerial' officials will be in Washington for...

Chinese officials are expected to be in Washington this week to hold consultations with the U.S. ahead of high-level trade talks in October.

World Economyread more

Saudi Arabia has 'great deal of explaining to do' on why its oil...

Saudi Arabia's defense spending is the world's third-largest — behind the U.S. and China, says Gary Grappo, former U.S. ambassador to Oman.

Energyread more

Trump says he's in no rush to respond to the attacks on Saudi oil...

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.

Marketsread more

Oil prices could go much higher if there's a military action...

The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.

Powering the Futureread more

Energy stocks are having their best day of the year

Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.

Marketsread more

Evidence indicates Iranian arms used in attack on Saudi, says...

The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...

Oilread more

WeWork's on-again off-again IPO delayed again

After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.

Technologyread more

Mark Esper spoke with Saudi, Iraqi leaders about attack on Saudi...

"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...

Politicsread more

This subgroup is poised to benefit most from the crude oil surge,...

Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.

ETF Edgeread more

Jim Cramer explains how the market was able to shrug off a major...

"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.

Mad Money with Jim Cramerread more

Expectations are rising that the Fed might not cut interest rates...

Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.

The Fedread more

Trump set to attend Texas rally for India prime minister

The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.

Asia Politicsread more
US Markets

US futures point to slightly lower open

Silvia Amaro @Silvia_Amaro
Key Points
  • Meanwhile, investors start to shift their focus to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, starting Tuesday.
  • There's uncertainty among market players about what the central bank will do. The recent increase in energy prices led some investors to believe that the Fed isn't in such a hurry to cut interest rates, CNBC reported.

U.S. stocks were set to open slightly lower Tuesday morning.

At around 2:15 a.m. ET, Dow futures fell 43 points, indicating a negative open of more than 41 points. Futures on the S&P and Nasdaq were also marginally lower.

Wall Street ended mostly lower on Monday amid ongoing fears over a potential increase in oil prices, after drone strikes in Saudi Arabia. U.S. President Trump said he is not in a rush to respond to the attacks.

Meanwhile, investors start to shift their focus to an upcoming Federal Reserve meeting, starting Tuesday. There's uncertainty among market players about what the central bank will do. The recent increase in energy prices led some investors to believe that the Fed isn't in such a hurry to cut interest rates, CNBC reported.

Investors will be looking ahead to a new Biz leaders survey, due at 08:30 a.m. ET; industrial production numbers will be out at 09:15 a.m.; and the housing market index due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

On the earnings front, Cracker Barrel, Adobe and FedEx will be reporting Tuesday.