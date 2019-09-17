Elliott doesn't trust AT&T's John Stankey as a leader, but getting him ousted could create chaos

Elliott Management didn't mention the name John Stankey in its letter last week to AT&T's board, but the activist hedge fund was clearly expressing its concern about the WarnerMedia CEO's decision making, especially as he assumes a bigger role at the telecom giant.

Stankey's positioning as the next CEO of AT&T was the catalyst for Elliott's Jesse Cohn, a partner at the firm, and Mark Steinberg, an associate portfolio manager, to take a $3.2 billion stake in AT&T and disclose a plan for "enhancing leadership" at the company. The investors don't like Stankey and ideally want him out, along with AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be named because the details are confidential. Stephenson said today at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference in New York that Stankey was "in a pretty good position" to take over as AT&T's next CEO "if he executes the play." Elliott has several candidates in mind to replace both executives, the people said.

"The play" is AT&T's integration and the systematic dismantling of decades-old walls at Time Warner. Stankey is no longer content with HBO working separately from his other cable networks, which then operate independently from Warner Bros. He's rejiggered operational groups and leadership to get all three silos — HBO, the cable assets and Warner Bros. — teaming up on a new streaming product, called HBO Max. He's spending billions on hit shows from previous decades, including "Friends" and "The Big Bang Theory," to stream exclusively on HBO Max. He's banking his future on the success of the offering, which he hopes to get in the hands of between 70 million and 80 million customers in the coming years. HBO Max will go to market in 2020 for a price that CNBC has reported will be between $15 and $18.

"It's a hard play," Stephenson said at the Goldman conference today. "John has broken down the silos fairly quickly, which is not easy to do, and getting the business reoriented toward HBO Max."

And "the play" is also why Elliott's distrust of Stankey is actually an interesting existential business question with no clear answer. Does it make sense to remove a leader with a questionable track record when he's only partially through with its execution?

Even for an investor as seasoned in conflict as Elliott and its founder Paul Singer, taking on AT&T, with a market cap of over $270 billion, is a tall task. Elliott says it won't accept incremental solutions, like small divestitures, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. AT&T has already begun engaging with Elliott on ideas, the people said.

Cohn and Steinberg said in the letter that they've interviewed hundreds of "former executives, competitors and partners" who have questioned AT&T's leadership. The hedge fund hasn't directly called for the ouster of Stephenson and Stankey. It's unclear if Elliott will settle with AT&T's board of directors without the removal of one or both. Elliott declined to comment on its negotiation strategy or what it's asking from AT&T. The Wall Street Journal reported last week, citing sources familiar with the matter, that AT&T will resist any attempts by Elliott to dictate who sits in its executive suite.

The problem Elliott faces in considering such a dramatic reshuffle is that Stankey's perceived missteps, mostly pertaining to his handling of big acquisitions, can't be undone by getting rid of him. Stankey, who was elevated to chief operating officer of AT&T earlier this month making him Stephenson's No. 2, is currently in the midst of integrating the company's $104 billion purchase of Time Warner. Bailing on him at such a critical juncture could throw a struggling company into utter chaos.

Whether Elliott has a concrete plan for WarnerMedia without Stankey is unclear, but the firm does have a legitimate case for criticism.