Elon Musk is the most inspirational leader in tech, new survey shows

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Beck Diefenbach | Reuters

Elon Musk has been ranked the most inspirational figure in tech, according to a new survey of global industry professionals. For its annual "Brand Health Report," tech recruitment site Hired polled more than 3,600 tech workers across the U.S., the U.K., France and Canada using its online platform. The survey was carried out between June and July this year.

The most inspiring leaders in tech

Elon Musk, co-founder and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX Jeff Bezos, founder and CEO of Amazon Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and CEO of Facebook Jack Ma, co-founder and former chairman of Alibaba Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook Reed Hastings, CEO of Netflix Susan Wojcicki, CEO of YouTube Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo Anne Wojcicki, co-founder and CEO of 23andMe Famed for disrupting the autos sector with all-electric cars, billionaire Musk is also renowned for his futuristic ambitions to build a city on Mars, create a 700-mile-per-hour transport network and develop flying cars. The 48-year-old entrepreneur is the CEO of automaker Tesla, as well as the co-founder and CEO of space exploration firm SpaceX. Musk is also chief executive of tech firms Neuralink and The Boring Company. His net worth currently sits at more than $20 billion, according to Forbes.