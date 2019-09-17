Facebook enlists Ray-Ban maker to help develop 'Orion' smart glasses, a secret project underway for several years

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell on Tuesday as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.US Marketsread more
Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.Politicsread more
Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.Marketsread more
The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...Airlinesread more
Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses, people familiar with the matter told CNBC. The glasses, code-named 'Orion,' are being...Technologyread more
The fine against Carmene "Zsa Zsa" DePaolo was the maximum possible civil penalty that she faced under the Hatch Act for her comments about Hillary Clinton's immigration plan...Politicsread more
Sen. Elizabeth Warren has called on lobbyists to be banned from donating and fundraising for their preferred campaigns. Her new plan represents the latest shift for Warren who...2020 Electionsread more
Fifty percent of Saudi Arabia's crude production taken offline from Saturday's attack has been restored in the past two days, the kingdom's energy minister told reporters...Oilread more
General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...Autosread more
The White House and GM denied a report in Politico that said the Trump administration was involved in the automaker's contract negotiations with the United Auto Workers union.Autosread more
WeWork hopes to sharpen its story for investors as it works to get its on-again, off-again IPO back on track.Technologyread more
Facebook has been working to develop augmented reality glasses out of its Facebook Reality Labs in Redmond, Washington, for the past couple of years, but struggles with the development of the project have led the company to seek help. Now, Facebook is hoping a partnership with Ray-Ban parent company Luxottica will get them completed and ready for consumers between 2023 and 2025, according to people familiar.
The glasses are internally codenamed Orion, and they are designed to replace smartphones, the people said. The glasses would allow users to take calls, show information to users in a small display and live-stream their vantage point to their social media friends and followers.
Facebook is also developing an artificial intelligence voice assistant that would serve as a user input for the glasses, CNBC previously reported. In addition, the company has experimented with a ring device that would allow users to input information via motion sensor. That device is code-named Agios.
The company has hundreds of employees at its Redmond offices working on technology for the AR glasses, but thus far, Facebook has struggled to reduce the size of the device into a form factor that consumers will find appealing, a person who worked on the device told CNBC.
Given the long lead time, there's no guarantee that the glasses will be completed on time or ever ship. But one person familiar with the project said that CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a strong interest in the glasses, and asked hardware chief Andrew Bosworth to prioritize them.
Facebook declined to comment. Luxottica did not immediately return request for comment.
Facebook is not alone in believing that smart glasses that superimpose computer-generated images over the real world will be the next big thing in computing. Already, Microsoft makes the HoloLens 2 headset, Snapchat parent company Snap sells its Spectacles glasses and Florida startup Magic Leap sells its Magic Leap One AR glasses, although none of these devices has become a hit. Apple is also reportedly working on a similar product that could hit the market as early as next year.
Luxottica is the parent company of Ray-Ban, Oakley and other sunglasses brands. The company has previously experimented with this technology, partnering in 2014 with Google to design, develop and distribute the Google Glass device.
