GM strike costing up to $100 million a day isn't worrying investors — at least not yet

Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.Politicsread more
Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.Marketsread more
General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...Autosread more
Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.Energyread more
"It is really a tale of pretty failed governance, almost of the highest order, short of something fraudulent," says the tech investor.Deals and IPOsread more
Private equity firm 3G Capital Partners discloses that it sold 25.1 million shares of Kraft Heinz, bringing its stake down by about 9%.Marketsread more
"That leads the developed world to say to China: 'We've got to rebalance this. It's working for you. It's not working for us,'" says the billionaire Blackstone co-founder.Economyread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.Wealthread more
According to a new report, consumers ages 14 to 24 overwhelmingly prefer physical stores for shopping, largely for mental health reasons.Retailread more
Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting their pay and working conditions. CNBC spoke with the company's drivers about how their financial lives are faring.Personal Financeread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
DETROIT – General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall Street isn't panicking or downgrading the automaker just yet.
The company has enough cash on hand and its dealers have enough vehicle in stock to weather the storm without significant problems for at least a week, according to financial analysts. After that, investors may become more concerned, potentially having a greater impact on shares of the company.
"From a bottom line standpoint, the impact could potentially be nominal if the strike is resolved quickly; yet, the longer it lasts, the more it will be felt in GM's earnings profile," wrote Credit Suisse's Dan Levy in a note Monday.
Bond ratings company Moody's Investors Service, which called the strike a "credit-negative for the company," agreed: "Beyond the initial one-to-two weeks, the financial burden of a strike will become more material and the prospects of a contract that avoids erosion of the company's current competitive position is less likely."
Analysts estimate GM is losing roughly $50 million to $100 million per day in lost production. UBS' Colin Langan estimated a prolonged strike would shave roughly 10 cents off GM's earnings per share during the third quarter, specifically from the lost production at its pickup and SUV factories.
GM's shares are down by about 4% so far this week, tumbling since the union announced the strike on Sunday. The stock was relatively unchanged Tuesday after opening at $37.20 a share.
Moody's said the outcome of the negotiations is "critical" for the company as vehicle sales slow in the U.S. and Asia and the company spends billions of dollars in restructuring charges that will save money in the future.
Consumers won't likely notice the impact of the strike for at least a week, when inventories of some popular models could start to thin, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst John Murphy.
"Consumers shouldn't notice an impact immediately, as GM dealers currently have inventory of about 83 days' supply on hand," he wrote in a note to investors Monday. "However, if the strike drags much beyond a week there could be some product shortages that emerge."
GM's suppliers haven't been impacted by the strike yet, but that could change, especially the longer it drags on, Citigroup analysts aid in a research note to investors. Its suppliers with the biggest exposure include American Axle, Magna, Lear and Aptiv, according to Citigroup.
GM declined to comment on the impact of the strike on its bottom line.
"Contract talks are ongoing," the company said in an emailed statement Tuesday. "Our goal remains to reach an agreement that builds a stronger future for our employees and our business."
Investors don't anticipate the strike against GM to have much, if any, impact on Ford Motor and Fiat Chrysler at this time. The union indefinitely extended the current contracts of those automakers to concentrate on negotiations with GM.
Although the contracts between the UAW and companies are tailored to each automaker, the UAW traditionally uses "patterned bargaining," which means the union negotiates a deal with a lead company first and then uses that contract framework to negotiate with the two other carmakers.