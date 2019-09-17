There's a new database of thousands of jobs at space companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and more

A small New York City investment firm launched a specialized website on Tuesday, aimed at helping the latest generation of space companies find the talent needed to grow.

Called "Space Talent," the database features over 2,900 open jobs listed across 140 companies in the space industry, from engineering to design to administration. Listings include rocket companies like SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic; satellite operators such as SES and Maxar's Digital Globe, Planet Labs and ICEYE; as well as lunar robotics company Astrobotic.

Space Angels, which specializes in backing private space ventures, created the website in response to a need the firm saw in the burgeoning industry. According to Space Angels, more than $20 billion has been invested in 435 space companies over the past decades, with investments only accelerating in recent years.

"When you invest, the next thing a company wants to do with that capital is grow and hire," Space Angels CEO Chad Anderson told CNBC. "We've noticed that they wanted to hire but they were struggling to do that. So we wanted to help bring the talent to the jobs."