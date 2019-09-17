There's a new database of thousands of jobs at space companies, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and more

Pelosi also said it's "irrelevant" whether approving the USMCA trade deal would give President Donald Trump a victory ahead of the 2020 election.Politicsread more
Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.Marketsread more
General Motors stands to lose hundreds of millions of dollars in lost production as a United Auto Workers union strike against the automaker enters its second day, but Wall...Autosread more
Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.Energyread more
"It is really a tale of pretty failed governance, almost of the highest order, short of something fraudulent," says the tech investor.Deals and IPOsread more
Private equity firm 3G Capital Partners discloses that it sold 25.1 million shares of Kraft Heinz, bringing its stake down by about 9%.Marketsread more
"That leads the developed world to say to China: 'We've got to rebalance this. It's working for you. It's not working for us,'" says the billionaire Blackstone co-founder.Economyread more
Microsoft founder Bill Gates added $16 billion to his net worth this year, despite giving away over $35 billion to charity, according to Bloomberg.Wealthread more
According to a new report, consumers ages 14 to 24 overwhelmingly prefer physical stores for shopping, largely for mental health reasons.Retailread more
Uber and Lyft drivers are protesting their pay and working conditions. CNBC spoke with the company's drivers about how their financial lives are faring.Personal Financeread more
These are the stocks posting the largest moves in midday trading.Market Insiderread more
A small New York City investment firm launched a specialized website on Tuesday, aimed at helping the latest generation of space companies find the talent needed to grow.
Called "Space Talent," the database features over 2,900 open jobs listed across 140 companies in the space industry, from engineering to design to administration. Listings include rocket companies like SpaceX, Rocket Lab, Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic; satellite operators such as SES and Maxar's Digital Globe, Planet Labs and ICEYE; as well as lunar robotics company Astrobotic.
Space Angels, which specializes in backing private space ventures, created the website in response to a need the firm saw in the burgeoning industry. According to Space Angels, more than $20 billion has been invested in 435 space companies over the past decades, with investments only accelerating in recent years.
"When you invest, the next thing a company wants to do with that capital is grow and hire," Space Angels CEO Chad Anderson told CNBC. "We've noticed that they wanted to hire but they were struggling to do that. So we wanted to help bring the talent to the jobs."
The firm noted that space jobs are just below the pay and skill of those from technology giants in Silicon Valley, yet are more widely distributed across the United States. At nearly $86,000 a year, the median base salary for a space job is 40% above the median household income in the U.S. Top cities for space jobs include Seattle, Denver, San Francisco, Los Angeles and the District of Columbia, Space Angels found.
"A lot these jobs that we're seeing are software. These space companies are competing with the other Bay Area high tech companies," Anderson said.
Additionally, Space Angels found that some of the space companies later in development are beginning to seed other companies. As an example, former employees of SpaceX have founded 139 companies, the firm found, with one fifth of those being new space companies.
"We've seen hundreds of new companies come into the sector and they're all looking to hire, especially highly-skilled talent. This is our manufacturing future," Anderson added.