Pelosi explains what role business could play in bringing about social change

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

How Boeing 737 Max grounding hurts its most-loyal...

The fallout from two fatal crashes of Boeing 737 Max planes has ensnared the manufacturer's most-loyal customer: Southwest Airlines. The carrier has canceled thousands of...

Airlinesread more

Fed expected to cut rates and Powell may have hard time appeasing...

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

Pelosi talks to Jim Cramer about Trump tariffs, trade war with...

Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.

Politicsread more

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

Biden, Warren separate themselves from the 2020 Dem pack in new...

In the survey, conducted after the third in the Democratic Party's series of debate, the former vice president draws 31% compared to 25% for the Massachusetts senator. At 14%,...

2020 Electionsread more

Stocks rise slightly ahead of the Fed's decision on interest...

Stocks rose slightly on Tuesday, but gains were capped as the Federal Reserve kicked off a two-day monetary policy meeting.

US Marketsread more

Top Air Force general says he hasn't been told to send bombers to...

The U.S. Air Force's top general says he hasn't received direction to send additional bombers to the Middle East after what is believed to be Iranian attacks on Saudi Arabian...

Defenseread more

Facebook's secret project to replace the smartphone with glasses

Facebook has partnered with Ray-Ban maker Luxottica to develop augmented-reality glasses code-named 'Orion', people familiar with the matter told CNBC.

Technologyread more

Pelosi to Cramer: No need to reinvent health care — just improve...

"I believe the path to 'health care for all' is a path following the lead of the Affordable Care Act," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tells Jim Cramer.

Health and Scienceread more

Chewy shares slide despite narrower-than-expected second quarter...

The pet food and product retailer posted net sales of $1.15 billion, topping estimates of $1.13 billion, according to a survey of analysts by Refinitiv.

Retailread more

Juul sales halted on Chinese websites just days after launch

E-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc.'s sales have been halted on two websites in China, just days after it launched in the world's biggest tobacco market.

Biotech and Pharmaceuticalsread more

Department store stocks fall amid rising oil prices, consumer...

Investors might be wary that gasoline prices will continue to rise, and are looking to take back profits by selling off shares.

Retailread more

Mad Money

Pelosi explains what role business could play in bringing about social change

Tyler Clifford@_TylerTheTyler_
Key Points
  • House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says "there's much more room for us all to work together for social change" when asked if business is the best platform to enact social change.
  • "We really do have to address the issue of disparity in income in our country" and "address the climate crisis in a green way, create new jobs, be No. 1 in the world in green technologies," she says in an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer.
VIDEO1:2901:29
Nancy Pelosi on trade deals, health care, antitrust probes and more with Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told CNBC on Tuesday that business can play a role in inspiring social change.

The Democrat from California made the comment in an interview on "Mad Money" with Jim Cramer, who asked Pelosi if she agrees with internet entrepreneur Marc Benioff's mantra that "business is the greatest platform for change." Benioff cited it as his reason for buying Time magazine for $190 million a year ago.

"It could be, and in Marc Benioff's case it is," said Pelosi, who represents California's 12th District, which includes San Francisco. "But I do think that there's much more room for us all to work together for social change."

Benioff, founder and co-CEO of San Francisco-based Salesforce.com, is a frequent Democratic Party donor and has made contributions to Pelosi's congressional campaigns in the past, according to the U.S. Federal Election Commission. He has also given money to Republican causes.

Pelosi supported a Benioff-led, controversial tax on big businesses in San Francisco that was intended to combat homelessness in the city. Her husband, Paul Pelosi, is an investor in Salesforce. The two CEOs of the cloud-based customer relationship management firm were also among the executives of nearly 200 companies to sign on to the Business Roundtable's pledge that shareholder value is no longer their top focus for business.

Quoting poet Percy Shelley that the "great instrument of moral good is the imagination," Pelosi said imagination should influence "all aspects of our economy."

"We really do have to address the issue of disparity in income in our country," she continued. She added that it should also be applied to "address the climate crisis in a green way, create new jobs, be No. 1 in the world in green technologies ... but bring everyone along with that as we go down that new path."

Despite the big decline in the U.S. unemployment rate in recent years to its lowest levels in decades, minority families continue to endure a wide wealth gap when compared with white families, according to research from McKinsey & Company. The racial wealth gap between the two groups grew from roughly $100,000 in 1992 to $154,000 in 2016, the August study said.

Additionally, an investment gap exists between black and white families. The report found that 67% of black Americans who made $50,000 or more a year owned stocks or mutual funds, while 86% of white Americans at that same income level owned such assets.

An equal pay gap also persists between men and women. The gap widens when accounting for different subgroups of women.

WATCH: Cramer's interview with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi

VIDEO18:0718:07
Nancy Pelosi on trade deals, health care, antitrust probes and more with Cramer
Mad Money with Jim Cramer

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Salesforce.com.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com