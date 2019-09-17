Singapore exports in August fall for sixth straight month

President Donald Trump said Monday he's in no rush to respond to a coordinated attack that hit Saudi Arabia's oil industry over the weekend.Marketsread more
The price of oil could go sharply higher, depending on the duration of the disruption at Saudi oil facilities and whether there is a military response.
Energy stocks, one of the worst-performing sectors this year, spiked Monday after an attack on Saudi Arabia's heart of oil production Saturday sent oil prices soaring.
The Saudi-led military coalition battling Yemen's Houthi movement said on Monday that the attack on Saudi oil plants was carried out by Iranian weapons and did not originate...
After a series of setbacks on the road to an initial public offering, the parent company of real estate start-up WeWork is delaying the move, sources told CNBC Monday.
"The United States military, with our interagency team, is working with our partners to address this unprecedented attack and defend the international rules-based order that...
Crude oil's spike following attacks on Saudi Arabia's energy supply has experts weighing whether or not the gains will last.
"In the old days, the averages would've plunged on this kind of oil shock. I know because I've lived through a bunch of them, starting in 1973," Jim Cramer says.
Traders in the fed funds futures market on Monday were pricing in a 34% chance that the Fed will stay put on rates.
The meeting comes amid months of stalled trade talks between Washington and New Delhi, resulting in both sides taking retaliatory measures.
Gas prices could rise by about 20 cents per gallon "starting tomorrow," oil analyst Andy Lipow says Monday.
Singapore's exports in August shrank for the sixth straight month, but the drop was less than analyst forecasts, official
data showed on Tuesday.
Non-oil domestic exports (NODX) last month fell 8.9% year-on-year as electronics shipments fell 25.9%, data from the trade agency Enterprise Singapore showed, compared with a revised 11.4% decrease in July.
A Reuters poll had forecast a 12.2% contraction for August.
On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, exports rose 6.7% in August after the previous month's revised 3.5% increase. The poll had called for a 2.5% rise from the month before.
NODX to most of Singapore's top markets fell in August, except for China to which it rose 38.5%.