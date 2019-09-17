Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Kraft Heinz, Nordstrom and Macy's

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Kraft Heinz—Kraft Heinz dropped 3.8% after 3G Capital, the consumer goods company's second-biggest shareholder, sold more than 25 million shares. The shares were sold at $28.44. The sale came after Kraft Heinz plunged 25% in February following a $15.4 billion write down of two of its iconic brands: Oscar Mayer and Kraft.

Oil stocks— The S&P Oil & Gas Production ETF (XOP) dropped nearly 5% after oil prices plunged on report Saudi Arabia's oil production will be restored to normal levels faster than initially expected. Brent crude futures tanked more than 6% Tuesday after jumping the most in history in the previous session following attacks on Saudi's oil fields that forced the kingdom to cut crude production in half. Extraction Oil & Gas and Whiting Petroleum slipped 10% and 16% respectively.

Retail stocks— Shares of the S&P 500 Retail ETF (XRT) fell 0.7% as retailers worry that higher gas prices will eat into consumer spending, denting retail sales. Shares of Nordstorm tanked more than 10%, while Macy's dropped more than 4% and Kohl's fell 3.5%.

Corning— Shares of glass and optical components maker cratered 8% after the company cut its sales forecast for television and optical communication cable components. Corning cited business investment cutbacks by several major telecommunications companies.