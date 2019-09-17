Going cashless? Here's what to know before you hand a debit card to your children

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Oil slips following the biggest climb in history after Saudi...

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.

Marketsread more

Detailed satellite photos show extent of damage to Saudi Aramco...

Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.

Energyread more

Kraft Heinz falls after No. 2 shareholder 3G Capital sells more

The second-largest investor in Kraft Heinz Company discloses that it has again trimmed its stake in the food company.

Marketsread more

Elliott doesn't trust AT&T'S John Stankey, but his ouster could...

Elliott Management may not see John Stankey as a future leader at AT&T, but bailing on him before he executes his integration plan has the potential for disaster.

Technologyread more

SoftBank relationship was not a reason for WeWork IPO delay,...

Tension between the real estate start-up WeWork and SoftBank was not a central issue in the decision to delay an initial public offering, sources tell CNBC's David Faber

The Faber Reportread more

NBC names its new streaming service 'Peacock'

The service will debut in April with pricing to be announced closer to the launch data, NBCUniversal says.

Technologyread more

Homebuilder sentiment surges to highest level of the year

A sharp drop in mortgage rates in August was clearly behind the confidence in September. The survey came with warning signs, however. Mortgage rates shot back up at the start...

Real Estateread more

US manufacturing production rebounds strongly in August

U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in August, boosted by a surge in machinery and primary metals production.

Economyread more

Recession fears among fund managers rise to highest level in a...

The risk of a global recession is at its highest since August 2009, according to a survey of fund managers.

Marketsread more

Chipotle to add carne asada to its menus for a limited time

Chipotle rewards members will get the first chance to order carne asada.

Restaurantsread more

iPhone 11 review: Great cameras, excellent battery life and an...

Apple isn't trying to blow our minds with groundbreaking new features on the iPhone 11, but is making lots of little improvements each year, this year focusing on cameras and...

Technologyread more

Former Uber executive Meghan Joyce tapped by Oscar Health for COO

Joyce ran Uber's operations along the East coast and Canada where she helped build out a team of 700 employees over the last six years.

Health and Scienceread more
Personal Finance

Going cashless? Here's what to know before you hand a debit card to your children

Lorie Konish@LorieKonish
Key Points
  • As parents go cashless, it can be a challenge when their children ask them for money.
  • New debit cards aim to take the inconvenience out of giving money to your kids.
  • Just as with other banking products, you need to know what you're getting into and read the fine print.

It's the night before a school field trip, and your son or daughter suddenly remembers they need cash for the next day.

Do you have the money in your wallet? Or do you need to make a light-night stop at an ATM or have another child temporarily lend them the money?

Nicholas Prior | Getty Images

Tim Sheehan knows the situation well. Because he and his wife often go cashless, they were sometimes stumped when one of their four children needed cash.

That problem led Sheehan to co-found a company, Greenlight Financial Technology, to help make debit cards accessible to parents and their children.

Now armed with $54 million in fresh capital from a Series B round through venture capital and bank backers, the company plans to expand its reach.

Admittedly, it's not the only business aiming to disrupt this market. Companies from GoHenry to American Express are working to put debit cards in the hands of minors.

The question for parents: Will giving these cards to your children help or hurt?

How Greenlight's debit cards work

Greenlight's offering lets parents create an account on behalf of their family.

Families including parents and up to five children pay $4.99 per month.

For that monthly fee, parents and children can designate money toward spending, saving and giving funds.

While there is no interest paid by Greenlight on the balances, parents can elect to give their children a "parent-paid interest rate" to incentivize them to save.

The average rate paid by parents, according to Sheehan, is equal to an 18% annual percentage yield. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a savings account is 0.1% APY, according to Bankrate.

More from Personal Finance:
Your kids don't think your money skills measure up
How I kicked my post-college kid out — and you can, too
Parents, kids disagree on financial independence timing

Greenlight targets children ages 8 to 22 with its card. The average age of children using the card is 13.

Of note, it does not have a checking feature attached to it. It also will not affect a child's credit score.

Parents decide at which stores their children can use the cards, as well as how much they can spend.

Children get one free replacement if they lose their card. After that, a $3.50 fee applies.

With the new infusion of capital, Greenlight plans to add a new feature that will also let children invest. They will pick the investments, among stocks, bonds, mutual funds or exchange traded funds. But their parents would have to approve the transactions before they go through.

Ultimately, the company's stated goal is to help establish healthy financial habits early on.

"If you can teach your kids to save and it becomes a habit, then that becomes their default approach to life," Sheehan said.

The maximum Greenlight account balance per family is $35,000. Those balances are FDIC-insured through Community Federal Savings Bank, which is also an investor in the company.

Other Greenlight investors include Drive Capital, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, TTV Capital, Live Oak Bank and Relay Ventures.

What parents – and children – should know

Generally, the rules that apply for adult accounts also go for parent-child funds. Namely, that means you need to read the fine print, said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com.

"It's great if a card makes things convenient and easy, but if you get overloaded with fees, it ends up not being worth it," Schulz said.

These costs can vary from monthly fees to charges to purchase the card or reload it, for example.

Fee disclosures, particularly for pre-paid cards, have gotten better in recent years, Schulz said. However, parents should still pay attention to the fine print.

"It's very important that parents understand what they're getting into, because it can be pretty pricey," Schulz said.

Still, the fact that there are fees and other rules can be a teachable moment for children.

Be sure to explain the costs that come with the cards if you do decide to hand them over to your kids, Schulz said.

"What you don't know can end up costing you," Schulz said. "Most of us ending up learning that stuff the hard way."