Going cashless? Here's what to know before you hand a debit card to your children

Brent crude oil jumped the most in history in the previous session after attacks on Saudi's oil industry disrupted the kingdom's production.Marketsread more
Damage to the top OPEC producer's oil facilities ignited fears of supply disruption around the world and has sent crude prices soaring.Energyread more
The second-largest investor in Kraft Heinz Company discloses that it has again trimmed its stake in the food company.Marketsread more
Elliott Management may not see John Stankey as a future leader at AT&T, but bailing on him before he executes his integration plan has the potential for disaster.Technologyread more
Tension between the real estate start-up WeWork and SoftBank was not a central issue in the decision to delay an initial public offering, sources tell CNBC's David FaberThe Faber Reportread more
The service will debut in April with pricing to be announced closer to the launch data, NBCUniversal says.Technologyread more
A sharp drop in mortgage rates in August was clearly behind the confidence in September. The survey came with warning signs, however. Mortgage rates shot back up at the start...Real Estateread more
U.S. manufacturing output increased more than expected in August, boosted by a surge in machinery and primary metals production.Economyread more
The risk of a global recession is at its highest since August 2009, according to a survey of fund managers.Marketsread more
Chipotle rewards members will get the first chance to order carne asada.Restaurantsread more
Apple isn't trying to blow our minds with groundbreaking new features on the iPhone 11, but is making lots of little improvements each year, this year focusing on cameras and...Technologyread more
It's the night before a school field trip, and your son or daughter suddenly remembers they need cash for the next day.
Do you have the money in your wallet? Or do you need to make a light-night stop at an ATM or have another child temporarily lend them the money?
Tim Sheehan knows the situation well. Because he and his wife often go cashless, they were sometimes stumped when one of their four children needed cash.
That problem led Sheehan to co-found a company, Greenlight Financial Technology, to help make debit cards accessible to parents and their children.
Now armed with $54 million in fresh capital from a Series B round through venture capital and bank backers, the company plans to expand its reach.
Admittedly, it's not the only business aiming to disrupt this market. Companies from GoHenry to American Express are working to put debit cards in the hands of minors.
The question for parents: Will giving these cards to your children help or hurt?
Greenlight's offering lets parents create an account on behalf of their family.
Families including parents and up to five children pay $4.99 per month.
For that monthly fee, parents and children can designate money toward spending, saving and giving funds.
While there is no interest paid by Greenlight on the balances, parents can elect to give their children a "parent-paid interest rate" to incentivize them to save.
The average rate paid by parents, according to Sheehan, is equal to an 18% annual percentage yield. Meanwhile, the average interest rate on a savings account is 0.1% APY, according to Bankrate.
More from Personal Finance:
Your kids don't think your money skills measure up
How I kicked my post-college kid out — and you can, too
Parents, kids disagree on financial independence timing
Greenlight targets children ages 8 to 22 with its card. The average age of children using the card is 13.
Of note, it does not have a checking feature attached to it. It also will not affect a child's credit score.
Parents decide at which stores their children can use the cards, as well as how much they can spend.
Children get one free replacement if they lose their card. After that, a $3.50 fee applies.
With the new infusion of capital, Greenlight plans to add a new feature that will also let children invest. They will pick the investments, among stocks, bonds, mutual funds or exchange traded funds. But their parents would have to approve the transactions before they go through.
Ultimately, the company's stated goal is to help establish healthy financial habits early on.
"If you can teach your kids to save and it becomes a habit, then that becomes their default approach to life," Sheehan said.
The maximum Greenlight account balance per family is $35,000. Those balances are FDIC-insured through Community Federal Savings Bank, which is also an investor in the company.
Other Greenlight investors include Drive Capital, JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, TTV Capital, Live Oak Bank and Relay Ventures.
Generally, the rules that apply for adult accounts also go for parent-child funds. Namely, that means you need to read the fine print, said Matt Schulz, chief industry analyst at CompareCards.com.
"It's great if a card makes things convenient and easy, but if you get overloaded with fees, it ends up not being worth it," Schulz said.
These costs can vary from monthly fees to charges to purchase the card or reload it, for example.
Fee disclosures, particularly for pre-paid cards, have gotten better in recent years, Schulz said. However, parents should still pay attention to the fine print.
"It's very important that parents understand what they're getting into, because it can be pretty pricey," Schulz said.
Still, the fact that there are fees and other rules can be a teachable moment for children.
Be sure to explain the costs that come with the cards if you do decide to hand them over to your kids, Schulz said.
"What you don't know can end up costing you," Schulz said. "Most of us ending up learning that stuff the hard way."