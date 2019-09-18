Amazon figured out a way for online shoppers to pay in cash

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed is expected to cut rates, but Powell may have hard time...

Jerome Powell will "underwhelm everyone and not overwhelm anyone," one economist says

Market Insiderread more

Inside Buttigieg's failed talks with Black Lives Matter after a...

Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...

2020 Electionsread more

America's top CEOs just downgraded their economic forecast

The Business Roundtable said its members forecast that growth this year will clock in at 2.3%, down from last quarter's estimate of 2.6%.

Politicsread more

Trump orders Mnuchin to 'substantially increase' sanctions on...

The unspecified action comes after the U.S. accused Iran of carrying out the weekend attacks on critical Saudi oil installations.

Politicsread more

Here's why the top 2 antitrust enforcers in the US are squabbling...

Some worry the regulators will squander an opportunity to crack down on potentially monopolistic behavior due to their own infighting.

Technologyread more

Oil falls after Trump orders increased sanctions on Iran

Oil prices retreated after President Donald Trump said he ordered the Treasury Department to "substantially increase" sanctions on Iran.

Energy Commoditiesread more

Major Wall Street economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut...

Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.

Marketsread more

Trump names Robert O'Brien as national security advisor,...

Trump's announcement of his fourth national security advisor comes eight days after the abrupt departure of John Bolton.

Politicsread more

Here's what it's like to live on the 123rd floor of the world's...

Central Park Tower is not just a new building – it's a statement. Topping off at 1,550 feet, with 131 floors, it will be the tallest residential building in the world. It may...

Wealthread more

Amazon figured out a way for online shoppers to pay in cash

Online shopping giant Amazon is betting that some of its customers would rather use cash.

Financeread more

This key construction indicator just tanked

The monthly Architecture Billings Index (ABI) from the American Institute of Architects fell to 47.2 from 50.1 in July. Any score below 50 indicates a decrease in architecture...

Real Estateread more

A majority of CFOs believe the US will be in a recession within a...

Corporate executives and money managers have grown increasingly pessimistic about the economy as growth around the world slows.

Trader Talk with Bob Pisaniread more
Finance

Amazon figured out a way for online shoppers to pay in cash

Kate Rooney@Kr00ney
Key Points
  • Tech giant Amazon will let customers buy something online, then visit a Western Union in person to pay in cash.
  • It also unveiled “Amazon Cash,” which lets users load cash into their Amazon balance for making online purchases.
  • The cash option is a benefit to those without a bank account who might not have access to a debit or credit card.
Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and Blue Origin speaks during the JFK Space Summit, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, at the John F. Kennedy Library in Boston, June 19, 2019.
Katherine Taylor | Reuters

Online shopping giant Amazon is betting that some customers would rather use cash.

The e-commerce company announced "Amazon PayCode" on Wednesday, which lets shoppers buy something online, then show up at one of 15,000 Western Union locations in person to pay in cash. That option was already available in 19 countries, but is rolling out in the U.S. in coming weeks, the company said.

It also unveiled "Amazon Cash" — way for users to load cash into their Amazon balance in person, so they can make online purchases later. That is now available in over 100,000 cash-loading locations nationwide.

"Customers have told us they love the convenience of paying in cash," Ben Volk, Director, Payments at Amazon, said in a statement Wednesday. "Together with Western Union, we're able to offer customers more shopping choices, enabling them to pay for their online purchases in a way that is convenient for them."

While most Amazon shoppers will likely stick with the convenience of online payments, cash options helps those without a bank account or access to the traditional banking system. 

The company has recently rolled out other options for the underbanked. In June, Amazon partnered with Synchrony Financial to launch a card for those who might not have good enough credit to get one otherwise. "Amazon Credit Builder" lets users build up credit through a secured card, alongside budgeting tools and tips. It allows people eventually to "graduate" to another Amazon Store card once they've established credit.

Despite the rise of mobile payments, cash is still a leading payment method in the U.S. Last year, 79% of consumers used cash for purchases, according to Bain. PayPal, by comparison, had 44% of consumer purchases. Apple Pay made up 9%.

At checkout, customers can select the "Amazon PayCode" option to get a QR code and a number, which they show to a Western Union agent. They have 24-hours after the order is placed to show up at a location. In the event of a return, customers get cash back.