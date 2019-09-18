Apple has lost its third top executive this year

Attendees wait for a product announcement event to begin at the Apple Cupertino, California, headquarters on September 12, 2018.

Apple's head of communications Steve Dowling is leaving the company, Recode first reported. CNBC has also confirmed Dowling's departure.

Dowling is the third executive from Apple's leadership team to step down this year. The company's retail boss Angela Ahrendts announced her departure in February. And Apple's legendary design boss Jony Ive resigned in June. All three executives were members of Apple's leadership team, reporting to CEO Tim Cook.

According to an internal memo Dowling sent to staff that was obtained by Recode, Apple's head of marketing Phil Schiller will be the interim manager of the PR team.

"Steve Dowling has been dedicated to Apple for more than 16 years and has contributed to the company at every level through many of its most significant moments," Apple said in a statement.

Disney's CEO Bob Iger announced he resigned from Apple's board last week as the two companies prepare to launch rival video streaming services this November.