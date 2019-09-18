AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, report says

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle, Washington. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and...Airlinesread more
AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.
The telecom giant has weighed several options, the Journal reported, including breaking off DirecTV into its own company and combining DirecTV with DISH Network Corp.
AT&T shares rose 1% after hours on the report. Shares of Dish rose 4%.
When asked about a combined DirecTV and Dish, AT&T CFO John Stephens made the following comment at last week's Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference:
"So there's been some stories out there about the industrial logic about putting two satellite providers. That's been tried from a regulatory perspective. It hasn't been successful and I don't know that there's any change in that regulatory perspective. So understanding industrial logic, put quite frankly, it's been tried and has been rejected."
AT&T declined to comment on the report. Dish had no comment on the story.
This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.