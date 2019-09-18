Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

FAA chief says he won't certify Boeing 737 Max until he flies the...

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle, Washington. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and...

Airlinesread more

CBS, WarnerMedia drop all e-cigarette advertising, including...

CBS, CNN and other major media companies are starting to pull e-cigarette advertising off their airways, as the death toll from a mysterious vaping-related illness continues...

Health and Scienceread more

Fed approves quarter-point rate cut but is divided on further...

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.

The Fedread more

Fed loses control of its own interest rate as it cut rates

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

Facebook has been in a struggle to break into hardware for at...

For the past six years, Facebook has tried over and over to release a hardware product that consumers will want, and it has never succeeded.

Technologyread more

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, report says

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.

Technologyread more

Fed 'insurance' cut gets cold shoulder from markets

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.

Market Insiderread more

Obama says tech can help solve climate change but calls it a...

President Barack Obama spoke at an event in San Francisco on Wednesday hosted by software company Splunk and addressed how tech can help solve problems.

Technologyread more

Disney CEO Bob Iger: If Steve Jobs were alive, we might have...

Disney CEO Bob Iger writes in his autobiography that he believes he would have discussed combining Disney with Apple had Steve Jobs lived.

Technologyread more

Zuckerberg will return to Capitol Hill for the first time since...

The Facebook CEO will talk to policymakers "about future internet regulation," according to a spokesperson.

Technologyread more

Microsoft edges up as it authorizes $40 billion of buybacks and...

Microsoft shares rose 1% after hours as it announced plans to raise its dividend and authorized as much as $40 billion to buy back shares.

Technologyread more

Trump says Powell and the Fed 'Fail Again' — 'No guts, no sense,...

The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.

Politicsread more
Tech

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, report says

Riya Bhattacharjee@loislane28
Key Points
  • AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, according to a report in the Wall Street Journal.
  • AT&T shares rose 1% after hours on the report.
  • Shares of Dish rose 4% as the Journal reported AT&T was also considering combining DirecTV with Dish.
A pedestrian walks in front of an AT&T location in New York.
Scott Mlyn | CNBC

AT&T is considering selling DirecTV, The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The telecom giant has weighed several options, the Journal reported, including breaking off DirecTV into its own company and combining DirecTV with DISH Network Corp.

AT&T shares rose 1% after hours on the report. Shares of Dish rose 4%.

When asked about a combined DirecTV and Dish, AT&T CFO John Stephens made the following comment at last week's Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference:

"So there's been some stories out there about the industrial logic about putting two satellite providers. That's been tried from a regulatory perspective. It hasn't been successful and I don't know that there's any change in that regulatory perspective. So understanding industrial logic, put quite frankly, it's been tried and has been rejected."

AT&T declined to comment on the report. Dish had no comment on the story.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

VIDEO1:0801:08
CNBC Markets Now: September 18, 2019
CNBC Markets Now