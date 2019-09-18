Congress threatens to subpoena Juul, saying vaping company isn't cooperating with probe

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: General Mills, FedEx,...

These are the stocks posting the largest moves before the bell.

Market Insiderread more

Fed expected to cut rates and Powell may have hard time appeasing...

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.

Market Insiderread more

These 4 charts show how US-China trade has changed during the...

The trade war between the United States and China has lasted for more than one year — and a resolution is nowhere in sight.

World Economyread more

Mortgage demand from buyers jumps, just as interest rates spike

Mortgage applications to purchase a home increased 6% for the week and were a strong 15% higher annually.

Real Estateread more

Congress threatens to subpoena Juul, says vaping giant not...

The House subcommittee that oversees consumer product investigations launched its a probe of Juul in June, holding two days of hearings in July. In a letter to Juul sent...

Health and Scienceread more

Pelosi talks to Jim Cramer about Trump tariffs, trade war with...

Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.

Politicsread more

'Flash Boys' exchange wants to protect corporate buybacks from...

Corporate buyback trades are ripe for being picked off by high speed firms, effectively siphoning millions of dollars from the companies.

Marketsread more

Apple Watch Series 5 review: If you don't yet own one, it's time...

Here's CNBC review of the Apple Watch Series 5, which makes a step forward with an always-on display and a useful compass that can help you find your way on Apple Maps.

Technologyread more

Capital One launches two new cobranded Walmart credit cards

On Sept. 18, Capital One and Walmart announced the launch of the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program, which offers two new cobranded credit cards. Here's a break...

Moneyread more

FedEx is plummeting after earnings. Here's why

FedEx is gearing up to report earnings after the bell Tuesday. Here's what to expect.

Trading Nationread more

'Bond King' Jeffrey Gundlach says interest rates have bottomed...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach believes the bottom for interest rates is in for 2019.

Marketsread more

Fintech unicorn TransferWise posts its third year of profit

TransferWise posted an annual net profit of £10.3 million on revenues of £179 million.

Technologyread more
Health and Science

Congress threatens to subpoena Juul, saying vaping company isn't cooperating with probe

Angelica LaVito@angelicalavito
Key Points
  • Juul has not complied with a Congressional probe, a House panel wrote in a letter to the company Wednesday. 
  • Lawmakers threatened to subpoena Juul. The vaping giant has until Oct. 1 to respond. 
  • Juul faces a number of lawsuits and investigations. 
WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 25: Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-IL) (L) shows a poster showing similarities between Marlboro cigarette ads and JUUL Vaping paraphernalia, during a House Economic and Consumer Policy Subcommittee hearing that heard testimony on JUUL's Role in the youth nicotine epidemic, on July 25, 2019 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson | Getty Images

A House panel is threatening to subpoena Juul, saying the e-cigarette maker is not cooperating with a congressional probe looking at whether the company intentionally targeted kids. 

The House subcommittee that oversees consumer product investigations launched its a probe of Juul in June, holding two days of hearings in July. Subcommittee Chairman Raja Krishnamoorthi, D-Ill., said Juul has not fully complied with the panel's request.

Lawmakers at the hearing made a number of requests to Juul co-founder James Monsees and Chief Administrative Officer Ashley Gould, including the list of schools that received funding from Juul for anti-vaping curriculum and the contract Marlboro-maker Altria signed with Juul when it took a 35% stake in the company late last year.

"Those documents have not been produced. We learned at that hearing that Juul actually paid to go into high schools and conduct various seminars," he said Wednesday in an interview on MSNBC. 

Juul faces a number of lawsuits across the country claiming the company misled consumers and addicted young people to nicotine. The Food and Drug Administration started investigating Juul's marketing practices in spring of 2018. The agency sent a warning letter to Juul earlier this month for illegally promoting its e-cigarettes as safer than cigarettes.

"There's a national epidemic of youth vaping underway. Twenty-five percent of high schoolers are vaping, 5% of middle schoolers are vaping. This is alarming," he said. "According to the surgeon general, vaping is dangerous for the brain development of young people. Now we're seeing mystery illnesses and death, mainly among young people around the country."

He said he backs a federal ban on flavored e-cigarettes because children are attracted to the fruity flavors. 

In a separate letter to Juul, an FDA official said the agency is "concerned" that Juul withheld documents from the agency and is investigating this.

VIDEO0:5600:56
Juul CEO: 'I'm sorry'
From "Vaporized: America's E-Cigarette Addiction"