Don't expect Mom and Dad to clue you in on your inheritance

Apparently, your rich grandpa can't donate his fortune to charity in peace. While handing off wealth to the next generation is a major component of estate planning, few people discuss their philanthropic goals with their heirs. Indeed, 8 out of 10 financial advisors said that "some" or "hardly any" of their clients involve the next generation in family philanthropy, according to a recent survey from Key Private Bank. The bank polled 122 financial advisors online in June and July.

It would benefit the older generation to get their kids involved in the process, as the two often don't see eye to eye on philanthropic causes. For instance, 73% of advisors said that faith-based issues tend to get the most support from parents, while close to 6 out of 10 advisors said children are the biggest supporters of environmental causes. "I rarely meet a client who involves their kids and grandkids in philanthropy," said Anne Marie Levin, national director of family wealth legacy planning services at Key Private Bank. "It's one of the biggest mistakes parents make when they think of wealth transfer planning and preparing their kids to be responsible heirs," she said.

As of 2019, you can transfer up to $11.4 million ($22.8 million if you're married) to your heirs either in gifts during your lifetime or in bequests at death — and you can do this without facing the 40% estate and gift tax. Charitable bequests are deductible: They lower your gross estate and in turn reduce the estate tax bill. "Whether you're leaving assets at death to a donor advised fund or a private foundation, you get a full estate tax deduction," said Charlie Douglas, a certified financial planner and president of HH Legacy Investments in Atlanta.

Donor advised funds are tax-advantaged accounts that individuals can open at a brokerage firm and fund with cash, securities and other assets. Effective estate planning goes beyond saving on taxes: Benefactors need to start talking to heirs about their charitable wishes well before they die to ensure the best use of their money. "It's important to establish the charitable vehicle, whether it's a donor advised fund or a foundation, during the person's lifetime," said Douglas. "This is to help the heirs understand how the foundation works and the causes that their family will give to," he said.

