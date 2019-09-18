Mark Zuckerberg is headed to Capitol Hill for first time since testifying about Cambridge Analytica

The FAA administrator's comments come on the eve of his visit to Boeing facilities outside Seattle, Washington. While there, he's scheduled to meet with Boeing executives and...Airlinesread more
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is returning to Capitol Hill on Thursday for the first time since testifying about the company's privacy practices in the aftermath of the 2018 Cambridge Analytica scandal.
A Facebook spokesperson confirmed to CNBC that Zuckerberg will be in Washington, D.C. "to meet with policymakers and talk about future internet regulation." No public events are planned. Axios first reported the news.
Zuckerberg's company has become a central focus of multiple antitrust investigations. Following a $5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission over Facebook's privacy policies, the agency launched a separate probe examining the company's competition tactics. Earlier this month, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a multi-state investigation into possible antitrust violations by Facebook.
The inquiries into Facebook are part of a larger examination of the tech industry by regulators, who are also looking into Google, Amazon and Apple.
Zuckerberg has frequently been asked to testify in front of lawmakers across the globe. British politician Damian Collins blasted Zuckerberg for failing to appear in front of an international body of lawmakers in November to answer questions about how the company protects user data of citizens around the world. The company sent another senior executive instead.
Zuckerberg now has another chance to meet with politicians, who have had time since his last visit to learn more about the company. During his testimony last year, lawmakers from both chambers of Congress were widely criticized for their apparent lack of knowledge around Facebook's business model. But in the year since, lawmakers have had much greater exposure to technology issues through a number of hearings dedicated to privacy, content moderation and antitrust.
— CNBC's Mary Catherine Wellons contributed to this report.
