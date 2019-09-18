Facebook takes another crack at smart home market with Portal TV, combining video chat and streaming

Facebook on Wednesday unveiled a new video chat and streaming device called Portal TV, as the social network pushes to seek traction in the smart home market.

The device comes with a camera and microphones and allows users to make video calls from their televisions over WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger, as well as to stream video from Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch, Showtime, Starz and others. It will cost $149 and begin shipping Nov. 5.

Perhaps the most interesting part of Portal TV is the social aspect. Once you're connected, you can watch shows together on Facebook Watch or play augmented reality games. Facebook is also showing sensitivity to privacy concerns, giving users an easy way to cover the camera and turn off the microphones when not using the device.

While tech mega-cap peers Google, Amazon, Apple and Microsoft have experienced varying degrees of success with consumer devices, Facebook has failed to find much of a customer base. Last year, the company released the Portal and Portal+ video chat smart speakers powered by Amazon Alexa, but sales were minimal. Facebook said in July that second-quarter revenue in the payments and other fees segment, which includes Oculus virtual reality headsets and Portal devices, rose 36% to $262 million, accounting for less than 2% of total sales.