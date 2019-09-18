Fed cuts rate on bank reserves amid repo market turmoil

Investors largely expected the FOMC to cut rates by a quarter point.The Fedread more
The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.The Fedread more
The decision to cut rates followed a monthslong pressure campaign by Trump, who often criticized Chairman Jerome Powell by name as he called for lower interest rates.Politicsread more
Powell said on Wednesday that the Fed may have to resume regular balance sheet growth to help ease liquidity markets.The Fedread more
Stocks fell on Wednesday after a divided Federal Reserve failed to signal easier monetary policy later this year, disappointing traders.US Marketsread more
Amazon is launching a new feature that allows presidential candidates to receive campaign contributions through the Alexa voice assistant.Technologyread more
The woman says the abuse by Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Presidents Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, began when she was just age 14 or younger.Politicsread more
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell pledged that the central bank would engage in a "sequence" of interest rate cuts if conditions warrant, but he doesn't see that as...The Fedread more
The Federal Reserve cut rates Wednesday by 25 basis points to a range of 1.75% to 2.00%.The Fedread more
For consumers, lower rates do mean cheaper loans, which can impact your mortgage, home equity loan, credit card, student loan tab and car payment. n the flip side, you'll earn...Personal Financeread more
The Air Force's newly minted U.S. Space Command general said that he has recently met with billionaire space race investors Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and Richard Branson.Investing in Spaceread more
Federal Reserve officials responded to this week's tumult in the short-term borrowing markets by sharply cutting the rate it pays on bank reserves.
The interest on excess reserves now stands at 1.8%, a 30 basis point cut compared with the 25 basis point reduction for the benchmark funds rate.
The IOER, as it is known, is a guardrail for the funds rate, which this week jumped beyond the previous 2% to 2.25% target range. That move came amid a funding crunch in the repo market, where banks go to exchange high-quality assets like Treasurys for the cash they need to conduct operations.
The Fed conducted two repo operations itself this week, the first which resulted in about $53 billion injected into markets, while the second involved $80 billion.
Setting the IOER is a routine part of Fed business, and the central bank has had to make two earlier technical adjustments to the rate when it rose to the high end of the target range.
In this most recent move, the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee explicitly stated it was adjusting the range to "foster trading in the federal funds market at rates well within the FOMC's target range." That language was added from previous implementation notes that the committee tags on the end of its main statement.
The committee, however, did not announce more aggressive measures to address the difficulties. Some market participants had expected the Fed might tip its hand to more aggressive rate cuts or expansion of its balance sheet, where it keeps the assets it purchases, such as Treasurys and mortgage-backed securities.
This week's funding crunch came amid a reserve level that has dipped to its lowest level in eight years. The events pointed to the possibility that the Fed's estimates of how much in reserves the banks need to operate comfortably is wrong.