Fed loses control of its own interest rate on day of big decision

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

Inside Buttigieg's failed talks with Black Lives Matter after a...

Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...

2020 Electionsread more

Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed may have to start 'QE-lite' to...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.

Marketsread more

Major Wall Street economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut...

Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.

Marketsread more

Gun violence costs the US $229 billion annually, report finds

The report, published by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, used data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control to estimate the cost of gun...

Politicsread more

Federal prosecutors, regulators broaden market manipulation probe

Federal prosecutors and commodity regulators have broadened their investigation into spoofing activity after receiving information from traders questioned for spoofing-related...

Marketsread more

GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada due to slowdown...

General Motors announced on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at U.S. plants during...

Autosread more

Trump bars California from setting auto emissions rules, setting...

Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Politicsread more

FedEx has officially changed its tune and now calls Amazon a...

FedEx CEO Fred Smith mentioned Amazon as one of his competitors during Tuesday's earnings call, a shift in stance for a company that's long downplayed Amazon's move into the...

Technologyread more

'Bond King' Gundlach: There is increasing chance of a recession...

DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach spoke to CNBC on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Marketsread more

Roku plunges on Comcast launch of streaming box and Facebook's...

Shares of Roku fell on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launched a new Portal TV device.

Technologyread more

Jamie Dimon says his gut tells him a recession is 'not imminent'

J.P. Morgan Chase chief Dimon says he doesn't think the U.S. is close to recession and called the Fed's Powell "a quality human."

Marketsread more
Politics

Gun violence costs the US $229 billion annually: Report

Sunny Kim@sunny_newsiee
Key Points
  • Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), Joint Economic Committee Vice Chair,  published a new report Wednesday that estimates gun violence costs the U.S. $229 billion a year.
  • Democratic lawmakers have increasingly pressured the Republican-majority Senate to act on gun legislation.
  • "The United States stand alone in this degree of gun violence," Maloney said. "The human costs are beyond our ability to comprehend, it is tragic, it is sickening and it is a crisis."
Hundreds of high school and middle school students from the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia staged walkouts and gather in front of the Capitol in support of gun control in the wake of the Florida shooting February 21, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Olivier Douliery | AFP | Getty Images

Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney (D-NY), vice chair of the House Joint Economic Committee, published a new report Wednesday that estimates gun violence costs the U.S. $229 billion a year.

The report used data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control to estimate the cost of gun violence in all 50 states.

Lost income represents the biggest cost to the economy, the report notes. Employer costs, police and criminal justice responses and health care treatment, are among the other major expenses.

Democratic lawmakers have increasingly pressured the Republican-majority Senate to act on gun legislation. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi warned President Donald Trump Sunday that any proposal on gun control should include the House-passed bill to expand on background checks.

Trump has said he is considering tightening background checks, but has more often emphasized a desire to key in on mental health, when it comes to preventing gun violence.

"Now is the time for the Senate to act," said Adam Skaggs, chief counsel and policy director at the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence, during the press briefing Wednesday.

The three largest states by population, California, Texas and Florida, bear the greatest absolute costs of gun violence, according to the report. Gun violence costs California $18 billion annually, the report said, followed by $16.6 billion for Texas and $14 billion for Florida.

States with high rates of gun ownership such as Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Montana, West Virginia and Wyoming, also had the highest rates of gun suicide. Alaska had the highest overall gun death rate per capita of all 50 states.

Children and teens were also at a much higher risk of firearm-related injuries and deaths in the U.S., compared to other advanced countries, according to the report.

"Children now go to school in New York with bullet proof backpacks, and do drills in their schools to protect them from gun violence," Maloney said during a press briefing.

"The United States stand alone in this degree of gun violence," she said. "The human costs are beyond our ability to comprehend, it is tragic, it is sickening and it is a crisis."

National nonprofit advocacy group Sandy Hook Promise, on Wednesday released a chilling back-to-school PSA, to raise awareness of how mass shootings impact school children.

The Joint Economic Committee will hold a hearing on its report Wednesday at 2:15 p.m., which will be available in a livestream.