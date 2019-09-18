How a Casper executive's sleep issues led the billion-dollar bed start-up into the CBD gummies market

Casper, the bed-in-a-box start-up that reached a $1 billion valuation selling mattresses over the internet, is getting more serious about providing customers better sleep. This week it launched a new line of melatonin and CBD-infused gummies in partnership with Plus Products, a San Mateo, California-based company that makes THC edibles in California.

Getting into the CBD market may seem like a gimmick timed to the first frenzy in the cannabis capitalism market, but Casper has been looking at the CBD market for years under the direction of its co-founder and chief strategy officer, Neil Parikh, who comes from a medical background and is a CBD user himself.

Casper co-founder and CEO Philip Krim told CNBC that Parikh, who attended medical school prior to founding Casper and whose father is a pulmonologist, has been the most progressive with regard to the emerging health trends that the company's five co-founders have studied over time.

"Neil was pretty early to the emergence of CBD, its potential for helping people sleep and how it helps him sleep personally," Krim said. "Because we saw the killer application of CBD products helping people sleep, we are approached all the time by different companies that want to get into this space. As we got to know Plus over a pretty long period of time and we looked at really everyone else out there ... we found that this was the right partnership for us."

CBD gummies are the latest in a series of sleep-improvement products that the retailer, which ranked No. 8 on the CNBC Disruptor 50 2019 list, has introduced since its 2014 launch, when consumers first latched on to the idea of purchasing a mattress without ever stepping into a store. At the beginning of the year, Casper also introduced an $89 nightlight called "Glow," which was created to produce a warm hue rather than giving out blue light that has been shown to disrupt natural sleep rhythms.

Casper, which was treated to a lengthy New York Times feature last week about its plans to become the "Nike of sleep," sees the CBD business as one more phase in a continuously evolving story.

"We're always exploring new ways to improve sleep across the entire sleep arc, from sunset to sunrise," Parikh said in a statement announcing the CBD deal. "Like Plus, we believe sleep is a key part of the wellness equation."

The Times' story began with Parikh's sleep problems and his use of a sleep band called Oura that tracked things like REM sleep and heart rate, and his reliance on Dr. Frank Lipman, a sleep specialist who has been treating the executive for a year and a half.