Instagram cracks down on posts touting 'miraculous' weight loss

Instagram took measures on Wednesday to cut down on posts that promote weight loss and cosmetic procedures.

The Facebook-owned company says it will now take action to restrict or remove these posts. Instagram said it would pay special attention to products that claim to be "miraculous" remedies for shedding pounds or spurring other cosmetic changes.

Instagram's Emma Collins said in an emailed statement that the company wants to be a "positive place for everyone that uses it." And that the move is part of ongoing work to "reduce the pressure that people can feel sometimes as a result of social media."

On Instagram and other social media sites, health misinformation is rampant. Companies have only recently begun to take steps to clamp down on this kind of content, notably with Pinterest removing anti-vaccination ads and other content in February. Instagram followed suit in May by announcing plans to remove hashtags that return anti-vaccination information.

The problem of health misinformation has become so pervasive on social media that Harvard's T.H. Chan school of public health recently published a report geared at public health professionals, with advice on how they can push back on influencers, celebrities and bots spreading false content about people's health.