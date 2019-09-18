Obama says tech can help solve climate change but ultimately it's a 'moral decision'

President Barack Obama said on Wednesday that technology can help solve certain issues related to climate change, but ultimately "it's a moral decision that we make."

Speaking at an event in San Francisco hosted by software company Splunk, Obama addressed a number of areas where technology advancements can benefit society, including health care and even traffic congestion. But, following up on a key issue from his eight-year presidency, Obama said there's no bigger challenge facing us than climate change.

"There are a handful of issues that if we don't get right we have real problems," Obama said. "Climate change is a big problem."

His keynote comes a day after President Trump held his first fundraiser in the Bay Area since becoming president in 2017. The $1,000 to $50,000-per-plate event on Tuesday was at the home of Sun Microsystems co-founder Scott McNealy, and attracted protesters with a giant inflatable baby Trump.

One of Trump's key efforts is rolling back Obama-era regulations, most notably those related to environmental rules. The president said on Wednesday that his administration is barring California from setting its own auto emissions standards, setting up the latest struggle over the administration's push to unravel restrictions on businesses. California has been insulated from many of Trump's efforts because the state insisted on setting its own strict standards under a federal waiver issued in 2013.

Obama didn't mention Trump by name in his hour-long talk, and the closest he came to referencing him was in suggesting that two things a president should avoid doing are watching TV and social media. But he was clearly taking on the agenda of the current president in describing the "moral force" that's required to attack man-made climate change.