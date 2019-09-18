'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Scott Disick flipped this $6.89 million California home — take a look inside

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick has previously dabbled in the nutrition, fashion and start-up worlds. Now, he's flipping houses.
Disick, who stars in the new E! reality series "Flip It Like Disick," purchased this Hidden Hills, California home for $3.24 million in 2018, according to Realtor.com, and after renovating it, has now listed it for $6.89 million.
The 5,663-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, which is about an hour drive from Los Angeles, has been reconfigured with indoor-outdoor space, an open-concept kitchen, a dining room and a family room. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing by Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of The Agency.
Take a look inside.
The kitchen has white oak cabinetry and high end Miele appliances.
The family room has a recessed television and a fireplace.
The floor-to-ceiling pocket doors give access to the backyard.
There are two master bedrooms, one on each floor of the two-story home.
In the backyard, there is a zero-edge pool and spa.
Disick has previously listed a Cape Cod-style home in Hidden Hills for $8.8 million, and also sold a home in Beverly Crest, California for $4.65 million.
Disclosure: NBCUniversal is the parent company of CNBC and E! Entertainment.
Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!
Don't miss: