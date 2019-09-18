'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star Scott Disick flipped this $6.89 million California home — take a look inside

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Scott Disick has previously dabbled in the nutrition, fashion and start-up worlds. Now, he's flipping houses.

Disick, who stars in the new E! reality series "Flip It Like Disick," purchased this Hidden Hills, California home for $3.24 million in 2018, according to Realtor.com, and after renovating it, has now listed it for $6.89 million.

The 5,663-square-foot home in Hidden Hills, which is about an hour drive from Los Angeles, has been reconfigured with indoor-outdoor space, an open-concept kitchen, a dining room and a family room. The home has five bedrooms and six bathrooms, according to the listing by Kozet Luciano and Andre Manoukian of The Agency.

Take a look inside.

The kitchen has white oak cabinetry and high end Miele appliances.