President Donald Trump's childhood home is up for auction (again) — take a look inside

President Donald Trump's childhood home is back on the auction block. Earlier this year, the Queens, New York home failed to sell for $2.9 million, according to The New York Times.

The Tudor-style home, where Donald Trump lived until he was 4, sold for $1.39 million in 2016, and then was subsequently sold at auction in 2017 for $2.14 million, according to Paramount Realty USA. After that sale, it was listed on Airbnb for $750 per night.

The home is modest, but "I wouldn't be surprised to see a sales price anywhere from $3 million to $6 million or more," Misha Haghani, principal of Paramount Reality USA, tells CNBC Make It.

The median list price per square foot in Jamaica Estates, where the home is located, is $573, according to Zillow. A $3 million price tag on Trump's 2,500 square foot childhood home would be $1,200 per square foot.

"I don't believe we are selling real estate," Haghani said. "We are selling something with significant intangible value, and value is truly in the eyes of the beholder."

Take a look inside.

Donald Trump's father, Fred Trump, was a real estate developer and built the home in 1940.