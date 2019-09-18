Roku shares plunge after Comcast announces free streaming box and Facebook launches TV device

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed loses control of its own interest rate on day of big decision

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Market Insiderread more

Inside Buttigieg's failed talks with Black Lives Matter after a...

Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...

2020 Electionsread more

Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed may have to start 'QE-lite' to...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.

Marketsread more

Major Wall Street economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut...

Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.

Marketsread more

Gun violence costs the US $229 billion annually, report finds

The report, published by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, used data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control to estimate the cost of gun...

Politicsread more

Federal prosecutors, regulators broaden market manipulation probe

Federal prosecutors and commodity regulators have broadened their investigation into spoofing activity after receiving information from traders questioned for spoofing-related...

Marketsread more

GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada due to slowdown...

General Motors announced on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at U.S. plants during...

Autosread more

Trump bars California from setting auto emissions rules, setting...

Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

Politicsread more

FedEx has officially changed its tune and now calls Amazon a...

FedEx CEO Fred Smith mentioned Amazon as one of his competitors during Tuesday's earnings call, a shift in stance for a company that's long downplayed Amazon's move into the...

Technologyread more

'Bond King' Gundlach: There is increasing chance of a recession...

DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach spoke to CNBC on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Marketsread more

Roku plunges on Comcast launch of streaming box and Facebook's...

Shares of Roku fell on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launched a new Portal TV device.

Technologyread more

Jamie Dimon says his gut tells him a recession is 'not imminent'

J.P. Morgan Chase chief Dimon says he doesn't think the U.S. is close to recession and called the Fed's Powell "a quality human."

Marketsread more
Tech

Roku shares plunge after Comcast announces free streaming box and Facebook launches TV device

Annie Palmer@annierpalmer
Key Points
  • Roku, whose shares have soared in 2019, plunges more than 14% on Wednesday.
  • The drop comes after Comcast announces a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launches a new Portal TV device.
  • The devices potentially heighten competition for Roku, which has built a business on providing streaming devices and services.
People pass by a video sign display with the logo for Roku, a Fox-backed video streaming firm, that held it's IPO at the Nasdaq Marketsite in New York, September 28, 2017.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters

Roku shares slid more than 14% on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal for cord cutters and Facebook unveiled a new device that can stream TV shows. Netflix fell more than 3%.

Comcast said it will give a free Xfinity Flex streaming box to internet-only subscribers, after previously charging them $5 a month for the device. The connected box aggregates content from popular platforms such as Netflix, Google's YouTube and Amazon Prime, allowing it to directly compete with Roku's set-top boxes, which also aggregate TV shows and movies from a variety of content makers.

Facebook, meanwhile, rolled out Portal TV, a gadget with a camera and microphones that connects to users' televisions and lets them make video calls as well as stream content from Amazon Prime Video, Facebook Watch, Showtime, Starz and others. The device is priced at $149 and starts shipping Nov. 5.

For Roku, whose shares have more than quadrupled in 2019, the potential of more competition presents a risk to investors betting the company will grow into its more than $15 billion market cap.

VIDEO6:2406:24
This nonprofit quadruples people's income in a year
Invest in You: Ready. Set. Grow.

Streaming has become one of the fiercest battles in technology, with industry giants and legacy media companies vying to grab consumers' eyeballs and advertisers' spending. A number of companies have recently launched services to carve a piece of the market, including Apple's Apple TV+ and Disney's Disney+, as well as Peacock, a new offering from Comcast's NBC Universal unit, the parent company of CNBC.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

WATCH: Comcast makes streaming TV box free for internet customers

VIDEO1:0601:06
Comcast makes streaming TV box free for internet customers
Squawk Alley