The next recession could crush many with credit card debt

Even a mild recession could cause a lot of pain for credit card debtors.

That's because credit card rates are so much higher now than in the past. The current national average is 17.61%, just shy of the record set in July. By comparison, the average credit card charged about 13% when the Great Recession began.

I'm not saying the next recession will be nearly as bad as the Great Recession, but it doesn't have to be in order for credit card delinquencies to become a significant problem. Even now, amid a record 10-year economic expansion, delinquencies are ticking up. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reports that in 2018, about 9% of general purpose credit cardholders and 4.5% of private label cardholders had at least one severe delinquency in the preceding 12 months.

For private label cards (often referred to as retail or store cards), that's the highest severe delinquency rate since 2011, according to Equifax.

While most people are doing well these days, there are significant pockets of instability. Many people are already living close to the edge, and a recession plus very high credit card rates would be a nasty one-two punch. Many more people might be unable to pay their bills.

Just 35% of Americans have enough savings to cover three months' expenses, and 28% have no emergency savings at all. Additionally, 39 million U.S. adults have been carrying credit card debt for at least two years, and another 8 million can't recall how long they've been in debt. A quarter of debtors expect to die in debt. All of this despite an extraordinarily low unemployment rate of 3.7%. I fear what could happen to credit card debtors if that rises to 5%, 6% or 7%, let alone the 10% we saw in 2009.

Credit card rates have fallen slightly since the Federal Reserve cut rates in July, but that's little comfort to credit card debtors. A quarter-point decrease from the record-high of 17.8% only saves someone making minimum payments toward the average debt $1 per month. The Fed pegs that average debt at $5,700, which means those minimum payments would stretch nearly 20 years and cost about $7,500 in interest (more than double the principal).