There's at least one movie that fans and celebrities don't want remade: 'The Princess Bride'

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.Market Insiderread more
Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...2020 Electionsread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.Marketsread more
Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.Marketsread more
The report, published by Rep. Carolyn Maloney, used data from the Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence and the Centers for Disease Control to estimate the cost of gun...Politicsread more
Federal prosecutors and commodity regulators have broadened their investigation into spoofing activity after receiving information from traders questioned for spoofing-related...Marketsread more
General Motors announced on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at U.S. plants during...Autosread more
Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.Politicsread more
FedEx CEO Fred Smith mentioned Amazon as one of his competitors during Tuesday's earnings call, a shift in stance for a company that's long downplayed Amazon's move into the...Technologyread more
DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach spoke to CNBC on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.Marketsread more
Shares of Roku fell on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launched a new Portal TV device.Technologyread more
Fans of "The Princess Bride" are screaming "Inconceivable!" after the CEO of Sony Pictures Entertainment said pitches had been made by "very famous people" to remake the beloved 1987 film.
"We have so many people coming to us saying, 'We want to remake this show or that show,'" Tony Vinciquerra said in a published interview with Variety. "Very famous people whose names I won't use, but they want to redo 'The Princess Bride.'"
And while it seems like the studio has no plans to remake the iconic feature, even the suggestion that it could was enough to send fans into an uproar, including its cast.
"There's a shortage of perfect movies in this world," Cary Elwes, who plays the film's hero, Westley, wrote in a tweet. "It would be a pity to damage this one."
The statement was a play on one of his character's many quotable lines to Princess Buttercup in the film. Singer Cher, too, tweeted a similar comment on Tuesday night: "There's a shortage of perfect films in this world. It would be a pity to damage yours."
In an era where Hollywood has become reliant on massive franchise films and retelling popular stories from the last few decades, it's no surprise that a film as sentimental to moviegoers as "The Princess Bride" would be rumored to be revisited.
However, the resounding discontent online suggests that this is one film that would likely never be remade — or if it were, it would not be successful at the box office.
Recent remakes and spinoffs of past films including "Men in Black: International," "Ghostbusters," "Godzilla," "Robocop" and "The Mummy" have failed to inspire audiences to go to movie theaters.
While there are some popular updated versions of older films, such as "A Star is Born," "Aladdin," "The Lion King" and 2018's "Halloween," the vast majority are not considered an improvement on the original.
Here's how some fans expressed their outrage on Twitter:
Disclosure: Comcast is the parent company of NBCUniversal and CNBC. "The Mummy" and "Halloween" were NBCUniversal productions.