US citizens warned over traveling to Saudi Arabia

The Fed is expected to cut rates Wednesday, but it is unlikely to tell markets what they want to hear on future rate cuts.Market Insiderread more
The trade war between the United States and China has lasted for more than one year — and a resolution is nowhere in sight.World Economyread more
Pelosi said Trump should not have tried to address China's trade practices in a way that opened Americans up to financial pain.Politicsread more
Here's CNBC review of the Apple Watch Series 5, which makes a step forward with an always-on display and a useful compass that can help you find your way on Apple Maps.Technologyread more
On Sept. 18, Capital One and Walmart announced the launch of the Capital One Walmart Rewards Credit Card Program, which offers two new cobranded credit cards. Here's a break...Moneyread more
FedEx is gearing up to report earnings after the bell Tuesday. Here's what to expect.Trading Nationread more
DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach believes the bottom for interest rates is in for 2019.Marketsread more
TransferWise posted an annual net profit of £10.3 million on revenues of £179 million.Technologyread more
In an apparent setback for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, exit polls show the Israeli leader has fallen short of securing a parliamentary majority with his hard-line...World Newsread more
President Donald Trump doesn't want war with Iran — but Tehran seems inclined to "test the Trump administration," says Gerald Feierstein, a former U.S. Ambassador to Yemen.Oilread more
Live the high life with a night's stay at Highclere Castle, the iconic stately home made famous by Downton Abbey.Spendread more
The U.S. State Department called on American citizens to "exercise increased caution" while traveling to Saudi Arabia, a travel advisory posted on its website said on Wednesday.
U.S. Mission personnel and their families are not permitted to use the airport in Abha without Chief of Mission approval, the note added. Abha airport has been frequently attacked by drones and missiles launched from Yemen, where a Saudi-led coalition has been battling the Houthi group.
Saudi Arabia's largest oil plants were targeted in drone and missile attacks early Saturday morning that knocked out more than half of the kingdom's global daily exports. Authorities told the public that the ensuing fires were contained and there were no casualties.
The facilities hit — Abqaiq, world's largest oil processing facility and crude oil stabilization plant and Khurais, the country's second-largest oilfield — are located in Saudi Arabia's oil-rich Eastern Province.
While Yemen's Houthi rebels, who have been at war with the Saudis since 2015, claimed responsibility for the attack, numerous officials and analysts point to Tehran. U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo via Twitter blamed Iran for the attack, saying "Iran has now launched an unprecedented attack on the world's energy supply." Tehran denies the claims.
—CNBC's Natasha Turak contributed to this report.