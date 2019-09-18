Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack targets in the United Arab Emirates

Skip Navigation
Fed loses control of its own interest rate on day of big decision

As the Fed was meeting to consider cutting interest rates, it lost control of the very benchmark rate that it manages.

Inside Buttigieg's failed talks with Black Lives Matter after a...

Activists with Black Lives Matter, who met privately with Buttigieg in the weeks after police shot and killed Eric Logan, say the 37-year-old mayor brushed off their concerns...

Jeffrey Gundlach says the Fed may have to start 'QE-lite' to...

DoubleLine CEO Jeffrey Gundlach said the Federal Reserve might need to embark on quantitative easing to increase the money supply.

Major Wall Street economists expect the Federal Reserve to cut...

Wall Street economists think the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points at its September meeting but have differing views about what will happen in the future.

Federal prosecutors, regulators broaden market manipulation probe

Federal prosecutors and commodity regulators have broadened their investigation into spoofing activity after receiving information from traders questioned for spoofing-related...

GM to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers in Canada due to slowdown...

General Motors announced on Wednesday that it plans to temporarily lay off 1,300 workers at its final assembly plant in Oshawa, Canada due to a slowdown at U.S. plants during...

Trump bars California from setting auto emissions rules, setting...

Trump said he "is revoking" a federal waiver that allowed the state to craft its own rules on greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

FedEx has officially changed its tune and now calls Amazon a...

FedEx CEO Fred Smith mentioned Amazon as one of his competitors during Tuesday's earnings call, a shift in stance for a company that's long downplayed Amazon's move into the...

'Bond King' Gundlach: There is increasing chance of a recession...

DoubleLine Capital's Jeffrey Gundlach spoke to CNBC on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve's decision on interest rates.

Roku plunges on Comcast launch of streaming box and Facebook's...

Shares of Roku fell on Wednesday after Comcast announced a new deal on its connected boxes and Facebook launched a new Portal TV device.

Jamie Dimon says his gut tells him a recession is 'not imminent'

J.P. Morgan Chase chief Dimon says he doesn't think the U.S. is close to recession and called the Fed's Powell "a quality human."

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: FedEx, Roku, Chewy & more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

World News

Yemen's Houthis threaten to attack targets in the United Arab Emirates

Key Points
  • Yemen's Houthi group claims it was behind the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities
  • The group said on Wednesday it has dozens of sites located in the United Arab Emirates listed as possible targets for attacks.
  • A military spokesman of the Iran-aligned organization said the Houthis have new drones.
Supporters of the Houthi movement shout slogans as they attend a rally to mark the 4th anniversary of the Saudi-led military intervention in Yemen's war, in Sanaa, Yemen March 26, 2019.
Khaled Abdullah | Reuters

Yemen's Houthi group, which claims it was behind the weekend attack on Saudi oil facilities, said on Wednesday it has dozens of sites located in the United Arab Emirates listed as possible targets for attacks.

A military spokesman of the Iran-aligned organization said the Houthis have new drones, powered by "normal and jet engines" that can reach targets deep in Saudi Arabia.