Amazon is purchasing 100,000 Rivian electric vans, the largest order of EV delivery vehicles ever

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.
The measure to keep the government running through Nov. 21 now heads to the Senate, where McConnell has signaled he will back a temporary spending plan.
Apple's iOS 13.1 will be released on Sept. 24, six days earlier than previously announced.
Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.
The move could bring a welcome salve to farmers caught in the crosshairs of the trade war if it results in a reopening of the market.
The pilot program will deliver food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other items within minutes, the company said. Prescription deliveries will not be available.
Jeff Bezos said Amazon has ordered 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from start-up Rivian Automotive in a push to make the company's fleet run entirely on renewable energy.
The order which was confirmed via tweet by David Clark, Amazon's senior vice president of operations, is the largest order for electric delivery vehicles to date.
"[We] will have prototypes on the road next year, but 100,000 deployed by 2024," Amazon CEO Bezos said of the trucks. "So a lot of these things, we don't have magic crystal balls to look into the future, but those are a pretty good timeline."
Amazon's purchase comes as part of its plan to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The e-commerce retailer already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable energy.
Despite the massive scale of the order, the electric truck maker said it won't impact its other production plans.
The company plans to deliver its R1T pickup and R1S SUV at the end of 2020 as planned, said a Rivian spokeswoman Amy Mast.
"For Amazon, the first vehicles will be making deliveries by 2021, with 10,000 vehicles on the road by late 2022," she said.
Amazon and Ford are among the investors in the EV startup focused on pickups and electric trucks.