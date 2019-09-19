Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Twilio, US Steel & more

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.Market Insiderread more
Clayton was the opening speaker at the Delivering Alpha conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.Delivering Alpharead more
Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.Politicsread more
AT&T is not considering a split with its DirecTV unit at this time, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.The Faber Reportread more
The former CEO of Overstock announced that he's dumped all of his equity and blamed both the "deep state" and the government for his exit.Marketsread more
The presidential campaign is "going to be very tough," the former chief White House strategist.Politicsread more
Gelson's, an upscale grocery store chain with 27 locations across Southern California, will sell 12-ounce packages of the Impossible Burger.Food & Beverageread more
"The market all of the sudden has broken out into a behavior that seems much more rational in September than it did in August," National Securities' Art Hogan says.Trading Nationread more
Huawei launched its Mate 30 smartphone lineup without pre-installed Google-licensed apps amid fallout from a U.S. blacklist.Technologyread more
The Candytopia and Toys R Us partnership will open in late October in Chicago and Atlanta. The exhibits will stay open through the 2019 holidays, before moving on to different...Retailread more
Initially introduced in March 2018, the "Worker Dividend Act" requires firms to distribute the value of its stock buybacks dollar-for-dollar.2020 Electionsread more
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Thursday:
Barclays said Beyond Meat is "not your typical meat company" and said the company was "well-positioned" into the future.
"We see Beyond Meat as a well-positioned company with the potential to capture a significant share of the alternative meat market; we estimate that BYND could reach a 4.5% market share of the global alternative meat industry, which itself could represent 10% of the global meat industry within a decade, according to our analysis."
Read more about this call here.
Bernstein said in its downgrade of the stock that the company's valuation is still too "high."
"We also see fundamental risks to the pace of COST's US and international growth due to membership exhaustion, US saturation and international delays. In the US we see (1) new competitive pressure as they near peak club counts, members per club, and revenue per member, (2) a possible downturn catalyst big enough to cause members to reevaluate spend and membership fees, and (3) potentially more aggressive competitor offerings in Convenience or Service that draw away members in new ways."
Read more about this call here.
The steelmaker cut its current quarter guidance and Macquarie said in its double downgrade that it expects steel prices to stay "weak."
"We lower our target price from $18/sh to $9/sh and downgrade X from Outperform to Underperform, as we expect steel prices to stay weak and the company's cash flow to be under pressure in a weak pricing environment."
Morgan Stanley said the cloud communications company has a "strong platform and vision."
"Twilio is building out a next-gen communication platform, with multiple expansion markets still in their infancy. .. .We think Twilio has a significant opportunity in front of it, with an experienced management team, a strong platform and vision. We think the recent pullback misses that new applications growth can help extend the growth period for the name and help long term margin profile."
Oppenheimer called Denny's a "compelling" investment story.
"Its transformative refranchising initiative unlocks significant capital returns, elevates its FCF profile and improves the unit growth outlook. At the same time, fundamentals appear healthy with attractive SSS catalysts in place to sustain outperformance against the industry. Despite being up 59% since October 2018 and trading at an elevated valuation, we are positive on the upside potential from the model transformation and strengthening earnings growth."
Evercore downgraded Brown-Forman and said while the spirits producer is a well-run company with iconic brands, it is a "valuation outlier."
"While we can't point to a catalyst for the stock to move lower, and acknowledge that comps get easier over the next few quarters and the firm is launching Jack Daniel's Apple next month, we recommend that investors consider lightening positions. Establishing 12-month price target of $60, based upon 3% levered FCF yield on 2020."