Here are the biggest analyst calls of the day: Beyond Meat, Twilio, US Steel & more

Barclays said Beyond Meat is "not your typical meat company" and said the company was "well-positioned" into the future.

"We see Beyond Meat as a well-positioned company with the potential to capture a significant share of the alternative meat market; we estimate that BYND could reach a 4.5% market share of the global alternative meat industry, which itself could represent 10% of the global meat industry within a decade, according to our analysis."

