Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Idea of Warren presidency frightens investors at conference

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.

Delivering Alpharead more

Pence says other countries should 'emulate' US, then says US...

At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.

Delivering Alpharead more

AT&T's Stephenson not focused on DirecTV sale, despite pressure,...

AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV, despite pressure from stakeholder Elliott Management, sources tell CNBC.

Technologyread more

House passes bill to avoid a government shutdown for two months

The measure to keep the government running through Nov. 21 now heads to the Senate, where McConnell has signaled he will back a temporary spending plan.

Politicsread more

Amazon is purchasing 100,000 Rivian electric vans

Amazon's purchase comes as part of its plan to convert its delivery fleet to 100% renewable energy by 2030. The e-commerce retailer already runs 40% of its fleet on renewable...

Autosread more

Jeff Bezos unveils sweeping plan to tackle climate change

As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.

Technologyread more

You might want to skip today's big iPhone update

Apple's iOS 13.1 will be released on Sept. 24, six days earlier than previously announced.

Technologyread more

Leon Cooperman fears bear market if Elizabeth Warren wins: 'They...

Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.

Delivering Alpharead more

House Speaker Pelosi unveils plan to lower prices on the most...

The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.

Health and Scienceread more

Chinese trade negotiators plan to visit US farm country after...

The move could bring a welcome salve to farmers caught in the crosshairs of the trade war if it results in a reopening of the market.

Politicsread more

Walgreens to test drone delivery service with Alphabet's Wing

The pilot program will deliver food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other items within minutes, the company said. Prescription deliveries will not be available.

Health and Scienceread more

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Microsoft, Costco,...

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:

Market Insiderread more
Tech

You might want to skip today's big iPhone update

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple's iOS 13.1 will be released on Sept. 24, six days earlier than previously announced.
  • The accelerated release is a major break from previous iOS release schedules.
  • The move comes as several early adopters have complained that iOS 13 contains a lot of bugs.
The iPhone 11 Pro max
Todd Haselton | CNBC

IOS 13, Apple's annual major iPhone software update, was released on Thursday. It has lots of new features, such as dark mode, Apple Arcade, new Apple Maps, a better photos app and more. You might want to hold off updating, however, until Sept. 24, when Apple confirmed it will launch iOS 13.1.

IOS 13.1 adds more features and should fix some bugs people have found in iOS 13. And it's coming six days earlier than originally planned, the company confirmed to CNBC on Thursday. IOS 13.1 is a relatively minor update, as denoted by its ".1" numbering.

But the accelerated release is a break from previous iOS release schedules. For the past two years, Apple released its big software update in September alongside new iPhone models, and then the ".1" about a month later. The move comes as several early adopters and developers who have been testing beta versions of the software have complained that iOS 13 contains a lot of bugs.

"iOS 13 has felt like a super-messy release, something we haven't seen this bad since iOS 8 or so," Apple developer Steve Troughton-Smith tweeted earlier this week.

IOS 13.1 also includes many announced features that were not included in the iOS 13 release on Thursday, including the ability to pair two sets of AirPods headphones to the same phone.

Users who want to skip the iOS 13 update can wait until Sept. 24 and go straight to iOS 13.1, Apple confirmed.

VIDEO3:2303:23
iPhone 11 review: Lots of small improvements that add up to a solid phone
Tech

Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.