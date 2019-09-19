Skip Navigation
Tech

Apple releases its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade

Kif Leswing@kifleswing
Key Points
  • Apple on Thursday officially launched Apple Arcade.
  • It costs $4.99 per month for access to 100 games without ads or in-app purchases. 
  • Apple Arcade can be found as a tab on the bottom of the App Store app on iPhones running iOS 13. ﻿
Ann Thai, senior product marketing manager of the App Store at Apple Inc., speaks during a company product launch event at the Steve Jobs Theater at Apple Park on March 25, 2019 in Cupertino, California.
Michael Short | Getty Images

Apple on Thursday officially launched Apple Arcade, its game subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, with the first month free as a trial.

It was released as part of iOS 13, the latest version of the iPhone's operating system. It will also be available for iPads and Apple TV later this month, and Mac computers in October. Apple sent push notifications to users about the service on Thursday.

Apple Arcade was first announced earlier this year. Apple Arcade includes games from Konami, Ubisoft and Lego among others. Apple advertises the service as having over 100 exclusive games.

Apple Arcade is a key product in Apple's services push. Apple wants to sell subscriptions to iPhone users to boost profit and make its iPhone more attractive to customers. Apple Arcade games don't have any ads or in-app purchases.

Apple Arcade can be found as a tab on the bottom of the App Store app on iPhones running iOS 13.

