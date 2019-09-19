Apple releases its gaming subscription service, Apple Arcade

In a room full of avowed capitalists, policies that sound to some like socialism are bound not to go over well.Delivering Alpharead more
At least in terms of monetary policy, Pence says should be taking after other regions who keep their benchmark interest rates near zero.Delivering Alpharead more
AT&T isn't focused on selling or divesting DirecTV as Elliott Management pushes for divesting the satellite TV asset.Technologyread more
As part of the plan, Amazon has agreed to purchase 100,000 electric delivery vans from vehicle manufacturer Rivian.Technologyread more
The plan will allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on as many as 250 drugs and apply those discounts to private health plans.Health and Scienceread more
Hedge fund titan Leon Cooperman said he's concerned about a shift to the left in the political landscape, which could harm the economy and the stock market.Delivering Alpharead more
The move could bring a welcome salve to farmers caught in the crosshairs of the trade war if it results in a reopening of the market.Politicsread more
Apple's big iOS 13 update for iPhones is out now and includes lots of new features. Here's how to install it on your phone and what devices are supported.Technologyread more
The pilot program will deliver food and beverage, over-the-counter medications and other items within minutes, the company said. Prescription deliveries will not be available.Health and Scienceread more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading:Market Insiderread more
The FDA's Office of Criminal Investigations opened a probe "shortly after" people started falling ill, Mitch Zeller, director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, told...Health and Scienceread more
Apple on Thursday officially launched Apple Arcade, its game subscription service that costs $4.99 per month, with the first month free as a trial.
It was released as part of iOS 13, the latest version of the iPhone's operating system. It will also be available for iPads and Apple TV later this month, and Mac computers in October. Apple sent push notifications to users about the service on Thursday.
Apple Arcade was first announced earlier this year. Apple Arcade includes games from Konami, Ubisoft and Lego among others. Apple advertises the service as having over 100 exclusive games.
Apple Arcade is a key product in Apple's services push. Apple wants to sell subscriptions to iPhone users to boost profit and make its iPhone more attractive to customers. Apple Arcade games don't have any ads or in-app purchases.
Apple Arcade can be found as a tab on the bottom of the App Store app on iPhones running iOS 13.
Follow @CNBCtech on Twitter for the latest tech industry news.