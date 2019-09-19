Take a first look inside Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue Apple Store before it reopens on Friday

The Fifth Avenue Apple Store, otherwise known as the "cube" located at 767 Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, reopens to the public on Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. Eastern. CNBC was invited to take a look before it officially reopens — here's a tour of what it looks like inside.

The Fifth Avenue Apple Store has been closed for renovations since January 2017 but reemerged with a colorful (though temporary) rainbow glass covering earlier this month. It first opened in 2006 and was renovated in 2011.

Customers enter through the glass cube, steps away from New York City's Central Park, and take either an elevator or stairs down to an underground store. Apple said it worked with its architect to "reimagine the plaza" to "remove the boundaries from Fifth Avenue." Apple added 18 "sky lenses" and "62 sky lights" to bring light down into the store. There are also two new entrances to the store, to the north and to the south, of the cube.

Friday's reopening coincides with the launch of Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The location will be open 24-hours a day and includes a "reimagined space" according to a sign on the glass.