Tech

Take a first look inside Apple's flagship Fifth Avenue Apple Store before it reopens on Friday

Todd Haselton@robotodd
Key Points
  • Apple's iconic Fifth Avenue store reopens on Friday.
  • CNBC took an early tour of the store, which has been closed since 2017.
  • The Apple Fifth Avenue Store is known for its glass cube design. It sits just off of New York City's Central Park.
Outside the new Fifth Avenue Apple Store.
CNBC

The Fifth Avenue Apple Store, otherwise known as the "cube" located at 767 Fifth Avenue in New York, New York, reopens to the public on Friday, Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. Eastern. CNBC was invited to take a look before it officially reopens — here's a tour of what it looks like inside.

The Fifth Avenue Apple Store has been closed for renovations since January 2017 but reemerged with a colorful (though temporary) rainbow glass covering earlier this month. It first opened in 2006 and was renovated in 2011.

Customers enter through the glass cube, steps away from New York City's Central Park, and take either an elevator or stairs down to an underground store. Apple said it worked with its architect to "reimagine the plaza" to "remove the boundaries from Fifth Avenue." Apple added 18 "sky lenses" and "62 sky lights" to bring light down into the store. There are also two new entrances to the store, to the north and to the south, of the cube.

Friday's reopening coincides with the launch of Apple's new iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The location will be open 24-hours a day and includes a "reimagined space" according to a sign on the glass.

Here's the outside of the new store, with the Apple logo glowing bright:

The new Fifth Avenue Apple Store.
CNBC

This is Apple's redesigned staircase spiraling down into the store:

The new staircase inside Apple's Fifth Avenue Store.
CNBC

Here's the inside!

Inside the Fifth Avenue Apple Store.
CNBC

Check out this art piece. It's a wall of AirPods making out musical notes. Anyone know the song?

There's a piece of art that looks like musical notes made out of AirPods.
CNBC

Apple says the LED lights and skylights help people feel like they're not in a store that's underground.

LED lights try to mimic the daytime so you don't feel like you're underground.
CNBC

Look at them all!

New LED lights inside the Fifth Avenue Apple Store.
CNBC

The new iPhone 11 family is here, of course.

The iPhone 11 family.
CNBC

Here's the new Apple Watch Studio, where people can pick the bands and watch they want:

Apple Watch Studio lets you pick the exact parts of your Apple Watch, from bands to the case.
CNBC

This is an augmented reality station where people can see how AR works on iPhones and iPads:

Trying an AR demo with an iPhone.
CNBC

A bunch of iPads showing off Apple Arcade are hanging on the wall. Apple Arcade launches on Thursday.

Apple Arcade loaded up on a few iPads.
CNBC

Beats headphones have a prominent position. Check out all those colors:

A wall of Beats headphones.
CNBC

Apple has a section dedicated to its new fall color accessories, too.

Apple's fall accessories line the wall.
CNBC

That's it! The store opens at 8 a.m. tomorrow.

Apple Fifth Avenue Store
CNBC

Tech