AT&T is not focusing on a sale of DirecTV, sources say

Thomas Franck@tomwfranck
Key Points
  • While the company looks at a variety of options to improve its business, a spinoff of DirecTV is not among those being reviewed right now, sources tell CNBC's David Faber.
  • A Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that said AT&T was exploring a breakup with the unit.
  • AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015, is under pressure from noted activist investor Elliott Management and founder Paul Singer.
CNBC; Getty Images

AT&T is not considering a split with its DirecTV unit right now, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC's David Faber.

The company is focusing on a variety of other options to improve its business in the wake of a new activist campaign at the telecom giant. 

A Wall Street Journal report on Wednesday that said AT&T was exploring a breakup with the unit. The Journal, citing people familiar, said that the company has weighed several options for DirecTV, including breaking it off into its own company or combining it with Dish Network.

AT&T, which acquired DirecTV in 2015, is under pressure from noted activist investor Elliott Management and founder Paul Singer, who've questioned its purchase of Time Warner and the management of CEO Randall Stephenson. Elliott's $3.2 billion stake in AT&T represents one of the activist's largest investments ever.