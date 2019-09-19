AT&T's Stephenson is not focused on selling DirecTV, which could spur more pressure from Elliott to replace him

Hedge fund Elliott Management is already turning the screws on AT&T, just 10 days after disclosing a $3.2 billion stake and calling for recommendations for improving leadership and operations.

But AT&T is not yet feeling the pain.

AT&T is not focused on divesting or selling DirecTV, sources tell CNBC. Both options are being pushed by Elliott, which believes a Dish-DirecTV merger can get done in today's regulatory environment even though the deal was struck down in 2002, according to people familiar with the matter.

There are no talks between AT&T and Dish about a merger as both sides see the deal as a tough sell to be approved by regulators, though Dish could be persuaded to come to the table if co-founder and Chairman Charlie Ergen felt the risk-reward benefit was high enough, according to people familiar with the matter. Spokespeople at Dish and DirecTV declined to comment.

Elliott could push harder on replacing AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson if AT&T resists splitting off DirecTV, according to people familiar with the matter.

In fact, Elliott has privately called on AT&T to conduct a wide search for a new CEO when Stephenson retires, which the hedge fund expects will be next year, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions are private. Elliott could also nominate a slate of new AT&T board members in January for AT&T's annual shareholder meeting, which typically takes place in April.

Stephenson's preferred heir apparent seems to be current WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey. Stephenson said this week that Stankey was "in a pretty good position" to take over as CEO if he executes well in his current role running WarnerMedia. But Stankey was instrumental in buying DirecTV and told CNBC in June he planned to merge the user interface of the digital streaming product DirecTV Now (recently changed to AT&T Now) with HBO Max over time. By conducting a wider CEO search now, Elliott could gain control over the succession process before Stankey has a chance to take over.

AT&T spent $67 billion on DirecTV in 2015. The thinking at the time was AT&T could bundle DirecTV's satellite TV service with its wireless service and, in some areas of the U.S., its U-Verse high speed home internet service. For consumers that didn't want traditional satellite TV, AT&T could offer DirecTV Now, a bundle of linear networks delivered over the internet, as a replacement product that would be nationally available and would run on wireless networks.

AT&T expected DirecTV's satellite TV business to decline, though the speed at which it has lost customers has surprised some internally. The satellite TV business has hemorrhaged millions of subscribers in recent years as customers move to internet streaming options. Unfortunately for AT&T, DirecTV Now — rebranded to AT&T Now last month — hasn't acted as a replacement product for satellite. Instead, AT&T has seen a slew of DirecTV Now defections after it ended promotional pricing and announced a $10-per-month price increase in March. DirecTV Now lost 267,000 net subscribers in the fourth quarter of 2018 and another 251,000 customers through the first half 2019.

Still, even with the losses, AT&T has more than 20 million pay-TV customers. That's a huge distribution network to market its new streaming service, HBO Max, which Stephenson and Stankey hope will improve AT&T's share price by adding new growth to the wireless giant. Stankey is aiming to get 70 million to 80 million paying subscribers for HBO Max, which will combine HBO with new originals, shows such as "The Big Bang Theory" and "Friends," and programming from cable networks TNT, TBS and CNN.