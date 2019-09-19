Attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities was 'sophisticated' and had a 'dramatic impact on global markets,' Pentagon says

Remains of the missiles which were used to attack an Aramco oil facility, are displayed during a news conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia September 18, 2019.

WASHINGTON — The Pentagon on Thursday said the recent strikes on Saudi Arabian oil facilities were "sophisticated" and represented a "dramatic escalation" in tensions within the region.

"This has been a dramatic escalation of what we have seen in the past. This was a number of airborne projectiles, was very sophisticated, coordinated and it had a dramatic impact on the global markets," Pentagon spokesman Jonathan Hoffman said, adding that the strike is an international problem.

"What I think this has done is internationalize the problem," Hoffman said. "They have really shown the impact of how debilitating that could be. The expectation that we have and I think the Saudis do is that our international partners are going to take a look at this and realize that it's time for them to step up and help them deter Iranian behavior but also get Iran back on the diplomatic path."

The Pentagon declined to say if there would be additional military assets moved to the region in the wake of Saturday's pre-dawn attacks.

"We are constantly assessing the region and the environment, but we do not have any announcements to make at this time in terms of any type of force adjustment," said U.S. Air Force Col. Patrick Ryder, spokesman for the Joint Chiefs of Staff.