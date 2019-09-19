Bernstein downgrades Costco, says memberships will be the first to go in an economic downturn

Skip Navigation
Markets
Watchlist
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Top Stories
Top Stories

Fed 'insurance' cut gets cold shoulder from markets

The Fed cut interest rates by a quarter point, but it also reaffirmed its rate cut was meant to serve as insurance for the economy.

Market Insiderread more

SEC chair says he doesn't see bitcoin trading on a major exchange...

Clayton was the opening speaker at the Delivering Alpha conference, presented by CNBC and Institutional Investor.

Delivering Alpharead more

How Saudi Arabia failed to protect itself from drone and missile...

Investors are asking how the world's third-largest defense spender could have left itself so vulnerable and what that means for the future.

Politicsread more

AT&T is not focusing on a sale of DirecTV, sources say

AT&T is not considering a split with its DirecTV unit at this time, people familiar with the situation tell CNBC.

The Faber Reportread more

Former Overstock CEO Patrick Byrne sold all his shares, blaming...

The former CEO of Overstock announced that he's dumped all of his equity and blamed both the "deep state" and the government for his exit.

Marketsread more

Bannon on 2020 race: 'Trump is a closer' but his reelection 'is...

The presidential campaign is "going to be very tough," the former chief White House strategist.

Politicsread more

Impossible Foods will make its grocery store debut in California

Gelson's, an upscale grocery store chain with 27 locations across Southern California, will sell 12-ounce packages of the Impossible Burger.

Food & Beverageread more

Stocks don't need rates cuts to hit new highs, strategist Art...

"The market all of the sudden has broken out into a behavior that seems much more rational in September than it did in August," National Securities' Art Hogan says.

Trading Nationread more

Huawei unveils its new 5G flagship phone without Google-licensed...

Huawei launched its Mate 30 smartphone lineup without pre-installed Google-licensed apps amid fallout from a U.S. blacklist.

Technologyread more

Toys R Us partners with Candytopia to woo shoppers back with new...

The Candytopia and Toys R Us partnership will open in late October in Chicago and Atlanta. The exhibits will stay open through the 2019 holidays, before moving on to different...

Retailread more

Cory Booker aims to reignite stock-buyback fight on the campaign...

Initially introduced in March 2018, the "Worker Dividend Act" requires firms to distribute the value of its stock buybacks dollar-for-dollar.

2020 Electionsread more

Mark Zuckerberg had dinner with senators to discuss looming tech...

A spokesperson for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., said he helped organize the dinner in D.C. at the request of Facebook.

Technologyread more
Investing

Bernstein downgrades Costco, says memberships will be the first to go in an economic downturn

Maggie Fitzgerald@mkmfitzgerald
Key Points
  • Bernstein downgrades Costco to underperform from market perform.
  • "We think valuation is too high and investors are likely overestimating the continuation of COST's trend and/or pace of reinvigorated growth," Bernstein's Brandon Fletcher says in a note to clients.
  • Fletcher says Costco investors are overpaying for the quality of earnings, dividends and defensiveness.
The Washington Post | The Washington Post | Getty Images

Investors have overestimated the growth potential of wholesale retailer Costco, according to A.B. Bernstein.

The firm downgraded the stock to underperform from market perform. Costco shares fell about 1% in premarket trading Thursday.

"We think valuation is too high and investors are likely overestimating the continuation of COST's trend and/or pace of reinvigorated growth," Bernstein's Brandon Fletcher said in a note to clients Wednesday.

Shares of Costco have had a great multiyear run. Since 2017, the stock has rallied more than 82%. However, Fletcher said analysts have overestimated Costco's growth rate in the U.S. and internationally. He said investors in Costco are overpaying for the quality of earnings, dividends and defensiveness.

These days, every company wants an annual subscription fee to boost margins, but this trend is causing a membership exhaustion. Fletcher said there is competitive pressure, especially from companies like Amazon, as Costco reaches peak membership numbers.

Although consumer spending is still strong, in a possible economic downturn, members will rethink their spending and membership fees.

"Potentially more aggressive competitor offerings in Convenience or Service ... draw away members in new ways," Fletcher added.

Fletcher also said investors are putting too much emphasis on Costco's international growth.

"Internationally, we think COST's growth in China will go more slowly than most investors might expect," he said.

Despite the downgrade, Bernstein raised its price target on the stock to $230 from $220, citing near term fundamentals. Costco trades around $292 per share.

Correction: Earlier headlines misspelled Bernstein.

—With reporting from CNBC's Michael Bloom.